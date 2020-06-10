Nascar Bans Confederate Flag at Events and Properties – Up News Info

NASCAR today banned the presence of Confederate flags at its events and on its properties, declaring that the flag "it runs counter to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. "

The statement continued: “Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and the sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all Nascar events and properties. "

See the NASCAR tweet below.

Bubba Wallace, the circuit's only full-time black driver, raised the issue on Monday, telling CNN's Don Lemon that the flags "shouldn't take place" in the sport. "Get them out of here."