NASCAR at Martinsville live race updates, results, highlights from the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

NASCAR fans will be able to enjoy some short track racing on Wednesday night as the Cup heads to Martinsville Speedway, the shortest track in the rotation.

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite, with two previous victories at Martinsville. He will start seventh, while Ryan Blaney will start on pole.

Sporting News keeps track of live race updates and highlights from the NASCAR race at Martinsville on Wednesday. Follow below for full results for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, highlights from Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

7:27 p.m. – That didn't take long: caution for Austin Dillon after four laps. It looks like he lost a tire.

7:26 p.m. – Green flag waves and we are on the way.

7:18 p.m. – I'm not sure, but I think that might have been the worst command in NASCAR history …

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

7 p.m. The ET start time for the midweek race at Martinsville is the first and only start time on the modified NASCAR Cup schedule for 2020. The only other 7pm. The ET start time currently on the calendar is open for the All-Star race on July 15.

The NASCAR Cup race on Wednesday night in Martinsville was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (instead of 8 p.m. ET, the original time of the spring race at Martinsville) in part because teams will have to return to their facilities after the race in preparation for Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The only other confirmed night race on the Cup Series schedule, in Kansas on Thursday, July 23, has a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR initial formation in Martinsville

The draw for the Martinsville starting lineup took place on Monday. The results are shown below: