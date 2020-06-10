NASCAR at Martinsville live race updates, results, highlights from the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

NASCAR fans will be able to enjoy some short track racing on Wednesday night as the Cup heads to Martinsville Speedway, the shortest track in the rotation.

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite, with two previous victories at Martinsville. He will start seventh, while Ryan Blaney will start on pole.

Sporting News keeps track of live race updates and highlights from the NASCAR race at Martinsville on Wednesday. Follow below for full results for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

7:27 p.m. – That didn't take long: caution for Austin Dillon after four laps. It looks like he lost a tire.

7:26 p.m. – Green flag waves and we are on the way.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

7 p.m. The ET start time for the midweek race at Martinsville is the first and only start time on the modified NASCAR Cup schedule for 2020. The only other 7pm. The ET start time currently on the calendar is open for the All-Star race on July 15.

The NASCAR Cup race on Wednesday night in Martinsville was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (instead of 8 p.m. ET, the original time of the spring race at Martinsville) in part because teams will have to return to their facilities after the race in preparation for Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The only other confirmed night race on the Cup Series schedule, in Kansas on Thursday, July 23, has a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR initial formation in Martinsville

The draw for the Martinsville starting lineup took place on Monday. The results are shown below:

Pos.DriverCar No.Equipment
oneRyan Blaney12Penske team
2Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
3Joey Logano22Penske team
4 4Clint bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
5 5Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
6 6Brad Keselowski2Penske team
7 7Kyle busch18 yearsJoe Gibbs Racing
8Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
9 9Kurt BuschoneChip Ganassi Racing
10Kevin Harvick4 4Stewart-Haas Racing
elevenChase elliott9 9Hendrick Motorsports
12Denny HamlinelevenJoe Gibbs Racing
13Erik jonestwentyJoe Gibbs Racing
14Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
fifteenWilliam Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
sixteenRyan Newman6 6Roush Fenway Racing
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
18 yearsJohn Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
19Matt DiBenedettotwenty-oneWood Brothers Racing
twentyMatt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
twenty-oneJimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
22Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
2. 3Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
24Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
25Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
26JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
27Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
28Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
29Michael McDowell3. 4Front Row Motorsports
30Ty dillon13Germain Racing
31Brennan PoolefifteenPremium motor sports
32Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
33David Starr53Rick Ware Racing
3. 4Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
35Garrett Smithley77Spire Motorsports
36Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
37Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports business management
39Reed Sorenson7 7Tommy Baldwin Racing

