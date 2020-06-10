NASCAR Announces Confederate Flag Ban At Events

More than 150 years after the end of the American Civil War, the Confederacy continues to suffer losses.

NASCAR announced Wednesday that the organization prohibits the use of the Confederate flag by fans at all future events. The decision comes immediately after the civil unrest in the United States and a day after the report that the organization was considering placing a permanent flag ban on their careers.

The full statement:

The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events is contrary to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry. Bringing people together around the love of racing and the community it creates is what makes our fans and sports special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited at all NASCAR events and properties.

NASCAR's decision to ban the flag also came less than 24 hours after driver Bubba Wallace made it clear that he is vehemently opposed to the use of the flag by fans at events.

"My next step would be to get rid of all the Confederate flags (at the races)," Wallace said Monday night during an interview on CNN when asked what NASCAR can do to combat racial injustice. "There shouldn't be any individuals who feel uncomfortable showing up at our events to have a good time with their family who feel somehow about something they've seen, an object they've seen fly." No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them. "

Wallace is set to drive the No. 43 car adorned with a "#BlackLivesMatter,quot; paint job for Wednesday night's race at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR's stance on flag ban, especially associated with racism and prejudice, sent shockwaves across the world of sports. Some fans on Twitter reacted adversely to the news.