NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Settles $ 10 Million Lawsuit Over Age Discrimination With – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – An age discrimination job lawsuit against NASA's Pasadena-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory has been finalized.

JPL was accused of systematically and illegally firing workers over 40 and then replacing them with younger workers since at least 2010, which he denies.

“The laboratory has a long-standing commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace, free from discrimination. JPL is stronger because of our diversity and we value all of our colleagues at every stage of their careers, "said JPL spokeswoman Veronica McGregor.

According to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In the US, JPL will pay $ 10 million in a fund for employees who were allegedly fired.

JPL also agreed to monitor the layoffs, appoint an employment monitor, a layoff coordinator and a diversity director as part of the deal.

"We commend JPL for their willingness to commit to complying with the (Age Discrimination in Employment Act), for making proactive efforts to implement much of the injunction and for taking action that will have a positive impact on older employees." said Anna Park, a regional attorney for the Los Angeles district of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. USA "We encourage other employers to follow JPL's example and review its hiring and recruiting policies and practices to ensure they comply with federal law."

