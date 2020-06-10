NASA captures colorful glimpses of Mars' strange little moon Phobos

NASA's Odyssey orbiter captured stunning new infrared images of the strange Martian moon Phobos.

Scientists have debated the origins of Phobos, and some believe it is a piece of Mars that was shot down during an impact or an asteroid attracted by the planet's gravitational pull.

Understanding what Phobos is made of will help solve the mystery.

When it comes to moons, the Martian moon Phobos is quite unique. It's not a frozen ice ball or covered in toxic hydrocarbons like some of Saturn and Jupiter's moons, but it does have a story shrouded in mystery. It is small, even for a moon, it is only around 16 miles wide, and its oblong shape gives it a lot of personality.

Astronomers have been interested in Phobos for some time. Its physical properties suggest that it is a large part of Mars or a large asteroid that got too close to Mars and was attracted by its gravitational pull. Now, new images from NASA's Odyssey orbiter provide us with a glimpse of Phobos through the glassy eyes of an infrared camera.

To explain Phobos' story, scientists must know what it's made of. It is possible to paint a clearer picture of the moon's history if they can match its composition with that of other asteroids or with Mars itself. Thermal imaging is a way to learn a little more about the moon and where it may have come from.

The images, which were captured over the course of several months, provide insight into the distribution of heat across the moon's surface under different conditions. In some of the images, the moon is shrouded in shadow, while in others it is completely bathed in sunlight. Comparing these images to other captures in the past helps scientists understand how the moon's surface responds to temperatures and offers a clue to what Phobos is made of.

"We are seeing that the surface of Phobos is relatively uniform and made of very fine-grained materials," Christopher Edwards, the scientist in charge of processing these new Phobos images, said in a statement. "These observations are also helping to characterize the composition of Phobos. Future observations will provide a fuller picture of the extreme temperatures on the moon's surface. "

The Odyssey orbiter that captured these images is definitely getting older. It has been surveying Mars since 2001, which is a very long time for any spacecraft to remain operational, especially one that orbits a planet other than Earth. The orbiter has been a vital tool for NASA as it continues to send new missions to Mars, and currently acts as an intermediary to send commands to and from NASA's InSight lander that is currently listening to "Marsquakes,quot;.

Image Source: NASA / JPL