NASA astronaut Kathy Sullivan becomes the first person to walk in space and visit the deepest point in the ocean.

Only eight people have reached Challenger Deep, the deepest point in the ocean. More than 550 people have visited the space.



But only one person has done both: Kathy Sullivan.



On Sunday, the NASA astronaut and oceanographer visited Challenger Deep, which is located at a depth of 10,928 meters in the western Pacific Ocean, as part of the Ring of Fire Expedition organized by adventure company EYOS Expeditions and specialist in Caladan Oceanic underwater technology.



Before the expedition, EYOS invited three intrepid explorers, whom they call "Mission Specialists," to venture to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, where Challenger Deep is located.



About 321 kilometers from the trench, Guam is the closest land mass.



Sullivan is the first of three explorers to complete the approximately 10-hour mission, with two more to follow this week.



"I know (Challenger Deep) as a bathymetric feature on a graph, a tectonic feature, and a seismic feature … but that's all data-driven insight. Seeing it in person – it makes all the difference in the world." Sullivan told CNN Travel.



"No respectful marine biologist would be able to pass up an invitation."



Before the dives, all three explorers underwent comprehensive reports on the mission, schedule, and research initiatives.



But in terms of physical training, Rob McCallum, co-founder of EYOS Expeditions and leader of the Ring of Fire expedition, says it's not like climbing Mount Everest or training for space travel.



"All of these people are adventurers, but you don't have to be an athlete to participate," he said.

"This is something new, but it is not something to be feared."



Ever since she was a child, Sullivan has been inspired by explorers.



"I always followed the first astronauts, Jacques Cousteau and the first aquanauts. They were inquisitive people. They were intelligent people who could figure out how to make things happen," he said.



"That curiosity, that sense of adventure, of curiosity that drives explorers. I could feel that resonating with me as I watched them."



Sullivan, captain of the US Navy. In the US, she first learned about Challenger Deep and Mariana Trench during college at the University of California, Santa Cruz.



Although he originally intended to study Russian, he took some science classes "quite against his will,quot; that forever changed his perception of the ocean.



"Suddenly, there was so much history, so many exploration stories and then all the knowledge of how the ocean works geologically, currents, and creatures. It all fascinated me."



Mesmerized by the ocean, Sullivan continued her studies at Dalhousie University, where she earned a doctorate in geology, focusing her research on the North Atlantic.



"While studying, I discovered that I really liked the planning, design, and execution of the expeditions," he says.



So when he heard that NASA was hiring, he took the opportunity to become an expedition operator.



After graduating in 1978, she joined NASA, and eventually became the first American woman to walk in space during a 1984 Space Shuttle Challenger mission.



Sullivan also participated in two other missions: the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1990 and the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1992, during his career at NASA.



She later served as administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and wrote a book, "Handprints on Hubble: An Astronaut & # 39; s Story of Invention," among other contributions to the scientific community.



"We wanted the first woman to dive the Challenger Deep to be someone who really took the opportunity for the benefit of the ocean," says McCallum.



"Kathy has an impeccable record. She is only the eighth human being to do this, it is a genuine exploration."



On June 7, Sullivan prepared for his Challenger Deep mission with scientist Victor Vescovo, who is the founder of Caladan Oceanic and a highly decorated explorer.



Among his many achievements, Vescovo is the first person to visit the top of all continents, both poles, and the deepest point in the ocean.



Before their departure, the EYOS team dispatched several scientific "landers,quot; to the ocean floor to understand conditions, such as water temperature and salinity, and to set references to aid navigation, as the vehicle must travel in the darkness.



Once the landers are in place, the crew adjusts the fit and ballast of the sub to control buoyancy, then prepares for "drop,quot; when the sub begins its descent.



It is not the first time that the Limiting Factor, as the square-shaped vehicle is known, has visited Challenger Deep.



Designed by civilian submarine producer Triton Submarines, the submersible vehicle carries its own life support and features a 90-millimeter-thick titanium sphere, protecting explorers from the 2,200 metric tons of pressure built up on the ocean floor.



During each dive, explorers also collect samples from the seafloor and aid in geographic research, as very little is known about the ocean at this depth.



"Land exploration is well advanced, but I think the ocean offers an opportunity to explore the last frontier. The ocean is untapped," says McCallum.



"We know so little about life below 6000 meters that we barely understand what questions to ask, let alone understand the answers. Almost every dive we do is producing something new for science, whether biological, geographic or geological. We are essentially a pioneer on the last frontier of exploration on Earth. "



As the submersible slid further and further, Sullivan and Vescovo sat side by side in a compact but comfortable cabin, with enough room to stretch their legs, pull on a sweater, or do some seated yoga moves.



"It's like a long-haul flight in Economy or Premium Economy," says Sullivan.



Within a few hours on the four-hour descent, Sullivan says it got much colder in the cabin, but otherwise there were no noticeable physical changes.



"Two things are really different in the experience of going out into space or going down into the ocean. One is the intensity of the energy. I mean, you're basically riding a bomb when you get stuck in a rocket and launch the planet. It's hugely energetic, noisy , noisy, a lot of acceleration. "



But heading to the depths of the sea, he says, is like "a magical elevator ride."



"It is very, very serene, she says.

"You're not in a clumsy space suit; you can basically be in street clothes if you want. And it's this slow, smooth, steady descent."



As they went downstairs, the couple watched the light fade as they ate tuna salad sandwiches, a bag of chips, and the boat chef's signature apple strudel.



"Lunch at 31,000 feet below sea level. Doesn't everyone do that?" she jokes.



Like their in-flight food, the view from the cabin was also memorable.



"The ocean is infinitely alive. Even as you descend through the columns of water, life slides rapidly. The immense variety and variety of life in the ocean really comes in and fascinates me. And then, of course, at the bottom of the sea, there really are fascinating geological features. "



After about four hours, they finally reached the bottom of the ditch and had about 15 minutes to check in to the surface ship, orient themselves, check their support systems … and then enjoy the moment.



"Then we had a little chuckle, a smile, a handshake, and a cheering moment," he recalls.



"I felt like I was flying over a lunar landscape as we moved through the background. I think I was probably seeing in my mind or remembering some of the Apollo images from those missions, flying over this stark landscape. But this amazing lunar landscape is in the background. of our ocean on my planet. "



Another spatial image flew into his mind, as the vehicle began exploring the trench.

