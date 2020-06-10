Nancy Pelosi calls for the immediate removal of 11 Confederate statues located within Congress

# Roommates, memories of the Confederacy in the US USA They keep dating. After the acts of removal by the US Marine Corps. The US, the University of Alabama and NASCAR, it looks like Congress may be next on the list to finally remove the statues and Confederate flags. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has just announced that she wants all Confederate statues removed immediately, while pointing to her extremely racist past.

@ABCNews reports, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has officially called for the removal of nearly a dozen Confederate statues located within the halls of Congress, in an effort to remove all reminders of America's racist history in connection with the Confederacy after the national protest over the death of George Floyd.

In a letter to the Joint Library Committee, which is a panel of the Senate that manages the Collection of the National Statues Room, Pelosi asked Senator Roy Blunt and Representative Zoe Lofgren to order the Capitol Architect to " immediately "begin removing 11 Statues of Men associated with the Confederacy from the exhibit at the Capitol complex.

In an official statement, Nancy Pelosi said the following about the proposed removal:

"While I believe it is imperative that we never forget our history in order not to repeat it, I also believe that there is no place to celebrate the violent fanaticism of the men of the Confederacy in the sacred halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor throughout from the country."

She further stated that "statues on Capitol Hill should embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation." The monuments to the men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a clearly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals. "

Pelosi's request comes as Democrats plan to present a bill that would topple the statues on Capitol Hill and send them to the states that commissioned them, or turn them over to the Smithsonian.

