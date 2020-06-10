Mumbai Police Have Wild Response To Dhoom 2's Famous Hrithik Roshan Dialog

The Mumbai police are doing exceptional work on the streets as the front line amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to this, her social media posts are also known to grab attention time and time again. The Mumbai police references to Bollywood scenes to convey a message continue to amaze us. This time, they opted for the famous scene from Hrithik Roshan from Dhoom 2.

His official name on social media posted a scene from the film in which Hrithik, playing a thief, asks policeman Abhishek Bachchan: "Chor agar chori nahi karega, toh police kya karegi?" The legend, & # 39; Mumbai ka naam & # 39; Roshan & # 39; karegi, # MumbaiFirst & # 39 ;, along with the clip has already made netizens talk, thanks to his wild humor.

Ingenious indeed!

Police across the country are using Bollywood movie references to convey the importance of social distancing and lockdown regulations amidst the spread of COVID 19. We appreciate it.