MTV fires Dee Nguyen over Black Lives Matter comments

Nguyen, who stars in season 35, is under fire for the now-deleted tweets inciting fellow cast members of & # 39; The Challenge & # 39 ;, Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton, to post her on Twitter.

Season 35 of "The challenge"It will go on without cast member Dee Nguyen. MTV has decided to cut ties with its following callous comments it made about the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

"As a result of Dee Nguyen's offensive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, MTV and Bunim / Murray Productions have cut ties with her," MTV and Bunim / Murray said in a joint statement. "Out of respect for the competition and other Challengers, MTV will air the season as planned. Dee Nguyen will not appear at the meeting to be filmed at a later date. MTV and Bunim / Murray Productions strongly condemn systemic racism and support those who are raising their voices against injustice. "

Nguyen was under fire for the now-deleted tweets that said, "I don't know why some of you think I'm anti BLM. I've been saying it since the day I lost my virginity." Also, he allegedly wrote in an Instagram comment under a post about George, "People die every day."

Among the most vocal critics were fellow cast members of Nguyen's "The Challenge." "THIS IS NOT HOW YOU SUPPORT BLM. I am upset and disappointed. THIS IS NOT A TREND. THIS IS LIFE OR DEATH FOR US. Publish an influence on the death of blacks? Shame @deenguyenMTV", Bayleigh Dayton damned Nguyen

Meanwhile, Swaggy C reclaimed, "Dee acts like a villain on social media and then calls every member of the cast crying EVERYDAY saying that she's fighting and that fans hate her and that she has to" play the role of a bitch. " false of the cast by far. " He also accused Nguyen of using the Black Lives Matter movement "to influence."

After the backlash, Nguyen apologized to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9. "The last 24 hours have made me realize what is important and that is forgiveness," he shared. "I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to my colleagues whom I have hurt directly and indirectly due to my callous comments. Let me clarify that I am a POC who cares about BLM. I believe in this movement and I am moving away from social media to focus in my well-being and in my mental health. This is not goodbye, I will see you again. "

"To my fans, thank you for believing in me and for your support. Help. I see you all and I remember your stories. Stay strong and safe, friends."