MTV ends relationship with Taylor Selfridge over racist statements

MTV has cut ties with Taylor Selfridge.
On Tuesday night, MTV was expected to air "Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special," which was announced to premiere online at 8 p.m. ET. However, it wasn't long before fans noticed that the special had not shown on its designated schedule. By People, an episode of Catfish broadcast instead.
MTV has since confirmed the special starring Selfridge and Cory Wharton was removed and his relationship with Selfridge, who has appeared in You are the chosen one?, Ex on the beach and The challenge, it's no more.
"MTV has removed & # 39; Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special & # 39; from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media "An MTV spokesperson told E! News. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and supports those who speak out against injustice."
The subject of Selfridge's past offensive tweets was raised earlier on the show by the Wharton ex, Cheyenne Floyd, who currently stars Teen mom og.
Selfridge shared his side of the situation in a statement posted on his Instagram story.
"As you know, our special did not air tonight," he began. "I made the decision last week not to film the upcoming season of teen mother OG with Cory for the benefit of me and my daughter. I don't think the reality TV lifestyle benefits me any more at this point in my life. events are what they are and reality television is selective about who the rules apply to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I have no more respect. "
She continued, "Once again, I apologize for anyone who has hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times online and would like to go ahead and continue to be the best version of myself. My past yes no I define who I am today and hope you can see the change. Respect my decision to provide a normal and healthy life for my family. "
She and Wharton, from father to daughter. Ryder With Floyd, she welcomed their first child together in April. The special was being a self-shooting episode that chronicles the birth of their baby. Mila amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Selfridge said to E! News from last month: "I feel like I want to upload Mila as if she wants her to know all sides of her family. She has a white side and a black side to her family, so I want her to know all sides. "
She continued, "I also have to teach myself all sides, so I feel like if I just teach him to love everyone, it's all about love."