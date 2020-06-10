MTV ends relationship with Taylor Selfridge over racist statements

MTV has cut ties with Taylor Selfridge.

On Tuesday night, MTV was expected to air "Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special," which was announced to premiere online at 8 p.m. ET. However, it wasn't long before fans noticed that the special had not shown on its designated schedule. By People, an episode of Catfish broadcast instead.

MTV has since confirmed the special starring Selfridge and Cory Wharton was removed and his relationship with Selfridge, who has appeared in You are the chosen one?, Ex on the beach and The challenge, it's no more.

"MTV has removed & # 39; Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special & # 39; from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media "An MTV spokesperson told E! News. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and supports those who speak out against injustice."

The subject of Selfridge's past offensive tweets was raised earlier on the show by the Wharton ex, Cheyenne Floyd, who currently stars Teen mom og.

Selfridge shared his side of the situation in a statement posted on his Instagram story.