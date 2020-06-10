MTV Cuts Ties With Taylor Selfridge, Cancels Their "Teen Mom OG" Special On Past Racist Statements – Up News Info

MTV has ended its relationship with reality star Taylor Selfridge and has turned off its new special after racist tweets from years ago appeared on social media.

"MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special since his Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of his past racist statements on social media, "the network said in a statement provided to Up News Info." MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and supports those who raise their voices against injustice. "

Selfridge addressed his previous comments during Season 8 of Teen Mom OG.

"At the time, because I was younger, I didn't think it was a negative thing. I thought 'Oh, this is funny' or something like that, but it's not," he said. "That's my biggest mistake. I just had to grow, honestly." Discovered by The Blast, a 2012 series of selfridge tweets included statements like "We have to greet everyone at work, but sometimes I won't greet blacks because they scare me" and "My uncle is dating an Asian." Aunt Ping, please make me sushi. " MTV's decision to shoot Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special It came just before the special was scheduled to air last night. According to People, who first reported the cancellation, the network issued a Catfish rerun in place.

On his Instagram account, which has since been made private, Selfridge addressed the disappearance of the special and his departure from the Teen mom og franchise on Tuesday night.

"As you know, our special did not air tonight," he wrote. “I made the decision last week not to film the upcoming season for teen mom OG with Cory for the benefit of me and my daughter. I don't think the reality show lifestyle benefits me more at this point in my life. Since current events are what they are and reality shows are selective about who the rules apply to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I have no more respect. ”

Selfridge continued to address his controversial comments.

“Once again, I apologize for anyone who has hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times online and I would like to go ahead and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal and healthy life for my family. "

Selfridge's departure comes immediately after MTV's decision to shoot. The challenge cast member Dee Nguyen after callous comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement and the murder of George Floyd.