MPTF and Milken Institute organize summit on social isolation – Up News Info

The Motion Picture & Television Fund and the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging will host a three-hour Social Isolation Impact Summit on July 1. "In the midst of a viral pandemic, social estrangement and increasingly turbulent times, we have experienced a dramatic increase in isolation and loneliness in people of all ages, especially older adults," organizers said. "Key influencers, service providers, and other leaders will provide inspiration and practical knowledge to enable us to unite to effectively combat loneliness now."

As public officials continue to urge people to stay home and maintain social distance whenever possible to stop the spread of COVID-19, organizers say they have seen "an increased risk of social isolation and loneliness among people of all ages, especially older adults. More than one in four adults ages 50 to 80 reported feeling isolated even before the outbreak. "

The conference, they said, would emphasize "the role of practical solutions and opportunities for collaboration," and "will frame the problem, share reports from the front, and highlight strategies that are successfully implemented, including a virtual exhibition of innovation."

Click here to register.

With a presentation by MPTF President and CEO Bob Beitcher, speakers will include:

• Donna Benton, PhD, USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology

• Tim Carpenter, EngAGE

• Marc Freedman, Encore.org

• Scott Kaiser, MD, MPTF

• Carla Perissinotto, MD, MHS, UCSF Health System

• Sam Polk, EveryTable

• Lisa Marsh Ryerson, AARP Foundation

• Kim McCoy Wade, JD, California Department of Aging

• Trent Stamp, Eisner Foundation

• Nora Super, Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging

• Laura Trejo MSG, MPA, City of Los Angeles Department of Aging