Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral

Hundreds of people said goodbye to George Floyd at his funeral on Tuesday after the 46-year-old death sparked protests around the world.

Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer pinned him to the knee for nearly nine minutes despite Floyd's cries of distress.

The funeral was held in Floyd's hometown of Houston, Texas. Politicians, civil rights activists and celebrities attended.

"We are fighting evil in high places," said civil rights leader Al Sharpton in his speech.

"Even in a pandemic, people take to the streets without following social distancing because you have touched the world," Sharpton added.

The ceremony recognized other victims of police violence, but also paid tribute to the man whose death has fueled a movement.

"And while we let them rest today, the movement will not rest until we get justice," Sharpton said.