MLB Players Reduce Proposal to 89-Game Season, Still Insist on Prorating Money, Sources Say

NEW YORK – Baseball players have moved to the teams, but kept financially far apart in their latest proposal to start the season with a pandemic delay, convinced they receive full prorated wages while offering to cut the regular season down to 89.

The players' association proposal, delivered electronically to Major League Baseball on Tuesday night without a trading session, was detailed to The Associated Press by a couple of people familiar with the negotiations. They spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcements were authorized.

MLB did not appear to see the proposal as productive, but did not comment. MLB has said that in the absence of a deal it could go ahead with a shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games.

The players made their move a day after management reduced their proposed schedule from 82 games to 76. The union proposed that the regular season begin on July 10 and end on October 11, and accepted MLB's plan to expand the Postseason from 10 teams to a maximum of 16 The union plan would see the World Series end in mid-to-late November, and players said they would accept MLB's proposal to have the ability to switch postseason games to neutral sites.

But the players insist on prorated wages as specified in the March 26 agreement between the perpetually feuding parties.

MLB says that because the season would likely be played in empty stadiums with no fans, the absence of gate-related revenue would lead to a loss of $ 640,000 for each additional game played, a figure the union questions.

Players were scheduled to earn around $ 4 billion in wages this year before opening day was delayed from March 26 due to the new coronavirus, and the union's initial economic proposal on May 31 required a schedule. from 114 games through October and wages totaling $ 2.8 billion. The shorter schedule in the new plan reduced the amount to around $ 2.2 billion.

MLB's offer Monday was just under $ 1.3 billion in wages, but only about $ 1 billion would be guaranteed. The rest depends on the completion of the postseason.

A 50-game schedule with prorated salaries would add up to just over $ 1.2 billion.

The teams say they fear a second wave of the coronavirus and do not want to extend the World Series last October.

