MLB Draft tracker 2020: live scores, full roster of picks for rounds 1-5 in baseball draft

The show must go on.

A single professional baseball inning hasn't been played in 2020 yet, and who knows when the first pitch could arrive for the 2020 season. However, that doesn't mean the MLB 2020 Draft is on hold.

This year's draft will originally undergo some serious changes, the main change being directed from MLB Network Studios in Secaucus, N.J. to Omaha, Nebraska, just a few days before the start of the College World Series.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered plans for the 2020 and 2021 drafts. This year, the number of rounds in the draft has been reduced from 40 to just five, with next year's installment with just 20 rounds total. Between the coronavirus and the hacking of some minor league teams,

This year, Arizona state Spencer Torkelson is expected to become No. 1 overall with the Tigers, with Austin Martin of Vanderbilt and Asa Lacy of Texas A,amp;M to complete the top three.

Sporting News will track each selection from the Wednesday night draft below. Follow below for updated updates and more from the draft MLB 2020.

MLB Draft tracker 2020: live picks, results of rounds 1-5

Round 1 of the MLB 2020 Draft begins on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. ET. Updates will then start.

Collect Equipment Player Position School one) Detroit Tigers – – – 2) Baltimore Orioles – – – 3) Miami Marlins – – – 4) Kansas City Royals – – – 5) Toronto Blue Jays – – – 6) Seattle Sailors – – – 7) Pittsburgh Pirates – – – 8) San Diego Padres – – – 9) Colorado Rockies – – – 10) Los Angeles Angels – – – eleven) Chicago White Sox – – – 12) Cincinnati Reds – – – 13) San Francisco Giants – – – 14) Texas Rangers – – – fifteen. Philadelphia phillies – – – sixteen. Chicago Cubs – – – 17) Boston Red Sox – – – 18) Arizona Diamondbacks – – – 19) New York Mets – – – twenty) Milwaukee Brewers – – – twenty-one) St. Louis Cardinals – – – 22) Washington nationals – – – 2. 3) Cleveland Indians – – – 24) Tampa Bay Rays – – – 25) Atlanta Braves – – – 26) Oakland A & # 39; s – – – 27) Minnesota Twins – – – 28) New York Yankees – – – 29) Los Angeles Dodgers – – –

Competitive balance round A

Collect Equipment Player Position School 30) Baltimore Orioles – – – 31) Pittsburgh Pirates – – – 32) Kansas City Royals – – – 33) Arizona Diamondbacks – – – 3. 4) San Diego Padres – – – 35) Colorado Rockies – – – 36) Cleveland Indians – – – 37) Tampa Bay Rays (via St. Louis) – – –

Rounds 2-5 of the Draft MLB 2020 will take place on Thursday, June 11.

Collect Equipment Player Position School 38) Detroit Tigers – – – 39) Baltimore Orioles – – – 40) Miami Marlins – – – 41) Kansas City Royals – – – 42) Toronto Blue Jays – – – 43) Seattle Sailors – – – 44) Pittsburgh Pirates – – – Four. Five San Diego Padres – – – 46) Colorado Rockies – – – 47) Chicago White Sox – – – 48) Cincinnati Reds – – – 49) San Francisco Giants – – – fifty Texas Rangers – – – 51) Chicago Cubs – – – 52) New York Mets – – – 53) Milwaukee Brewers – – – 54) St. Louis Cardinals – – – 55) Washington nationals – – – 56) Cleveland Indians – – – 57) Tampa Bay Rays – – – 58) Oakland A & # 39; s – – – 59) Minnesota Twins – – – 60 Los Angeles Dodgers – – –

Competitive balance round B

Collect Equipment Player Position School 61) Miami Marlins – – – 62) Detroit Tigers – – – 63) St. Louis Cardinals – – – 64) Seattle Sailors – – – Sixty-five. Cincinnati Reds – – – 66 Los Angeles Dodgers – – –

Free agent compensatory picks

Collect Equipment Player Position School 67) San Francisco Giants – – – 68) San Francisco Giants – – – 69) New York Mets – – – 70) St. Louis Cardinals – – – 71) Washington nationals – – – 72) Houston Astros – – –

Collect Equipment Player Position School 73) Detroit Tigers – – – 74) Baltimore Orioles – – – 75) Miami Marlins – – – 76) Kansas City Royals – – – 77) Toronto Blue Jays – – – 78) Seattle Sailors – – – 79) Pittsburgh Pirates – – – 80 San Diego Padres – – – 81) Colorado Rockies – – – 82) Los Angeles Angels – – – 83) Chicago White Sox – – – 84) Cincinnati Reds – – – 85) San Francisco Giants – – – 86) Texas Rangers – – – 87) Philadelphia phillies – – – 88) Chicago Cubs – – – 89) Boston Red Sox – – – 90 Arizona Diamondbacks – – – 91) New York Mets – – – 92) Milwaukee Brewers – – – 93) St. Louis Cardinals – – – 94) Washington nationals – – – 95) Cleveland Indians – – – 96) Tampa Bay Rays – – – 97) Atlanta Braves – – – 98) Oakland Athletics – – – 99) New York Yankees – – – 100 Los Angeles Dodgers – – – 101) Houston Astros – – –

Collect Equipment Player Position School 102 Detroit Tigers – – – 103) Baltimore Orioles – – – 104) Miami Marlins – – – 105) Kansas City Royals – – – 106) Toronto Blue Jays – – – 107) Seattle Sailors – – – 108) Pittsburgh Pirates – – – 109 San Diego Padres – – – 110 Colorado Rockies – – – 111) Los Angeles Angels – – – 112 Chicago White Sox – – – 113) Cincinnati Reds – – – 114) San Francisco Giants – – – 115) Texas Rangers – – – 116) Philadelphia phillies – – – 117) Chicago Cubs – – – 118) Boston Red Sox – – – 119) Arizona Diamondbacks – – – 120 New York Mets – – – 121) Milwaukee Brewers – – – 122) St. Louis Cardinals – – – 123 Washington nationals – – – 124) Cleveland Indians – – – 125 Tampa Bay Rays – – – 126) Atlanta Braves – – – 127) Oakland Athletics – – – 128 Minnesota Twins – – – 129) New York Yankees – – – 130 Los Angeles Dodgers – – – 131 Houston Astros – – –