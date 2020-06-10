MLB Draft pools 2020: Which teams have the most money to spend on teams in 2020?

Less money, more problems.

With the 2020 MLB Draft shortened to just five rounds, teams will have the pressure to do well in the first five rounds. Typically, the amount of money in the draft group only increases, but since MLB has been shelved indefinitely, the typical increase to bond groups for MLB revenue growth has been shelved for 2020.

And the economic impact of the coronavirus is felt in the draft: not only the number of rounds has been reduced, but also the bonus money. Arizona, the best MLB team in the 2019 draft, had the highest purchasing power at $ 16,093,700. This year, the Orioles are the best, with less than $ 14,000,000 to spend. That money makes a difference.

With a deep pool of undrafted free agents after the five-round draft, teams will be able to sign talented players who previously scored high in the draft for a fraction of the cost, something that is sure to please billionaire owners across the sport. . Consider this: A sixth-round pick in 2019 could have signed for around $ 250,000. In 2020, that number will be $ 20,000, and teams will have an unlimited number of players who can sign.

Truth be told, it's detrimental and daunting for those players heading into relatively big paydays, but that's the way of the baseball world right now.

This is how much money each team will have to play in 2020:

MLB Draft 2020 pool money

