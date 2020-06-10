MLB Draft order 2020: full list of picks for all 5 rounds and competitive balance picks

He is alone at the top.

For fans of four teams picking in the top five of the 2020 MLB Draft, it's bittersweet: They suck right now, but the value of high draft picks can alter the future of a franchise, if they develop and develop.

The Royals, Orioles, Marlins and Tigers again choose among the top five in this year's MLB Draft, four of the same five from last year's top five teams. This will be the second time in three years that the Tigers have made the No. 1 overall pick after taking pitcher Casey Mize in the 2018 edition of the draft.

With the coronavirus pandemic altering sporting norms, this year's MLB Draft is a bit different: There are only five rounds in this year's version, when there are usually 40. The shortening of the draft could cause a number of interesting by-products, including high school students. who previously decided to enter the draft to attend college and students who stayed in school during their senior year instead of signing as some examples.

This year, there are no compensatory picks after the initial 29, either, with none of the eight qualified free agents playing for a revenue-sharing team this year.

That said, there are still their standard first-round picks, with 29 teams except the Astros, whose first-round pick was lost as part of the punishment for their cartel-stealing scandal, making picks on Wednesday, June 10.

Below is the complete MLB draft order for 2020, which includes competitive balances and compensation selections.

Draft MLB 2020 order

There are five rounds with a total of 160 selections in the MLB 2020 Draft. MLB officials decided to reduce the project from 40 rounds to five due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep in mind that the Astros lost their first-round pick as part of MLB penalties for illegally stealing signs.

Round 1

CollectEquipmentRegistration 2019
one)Detroit Tigers47-114
2)Baltimore Orioles54-108
3)Miami Marlins57-105
4)Kansas City Royals59-103
5)Toronto Blue Jays67-95
6)Seattle Sailors68-94
7)Pittsburgh Pirates69-93
8)San Diego Padres70-92
9)Colorado Rockies71-91
10)Los Angeles Angels72-90
eleven)Chicago White Sox72-89
12)Cincinnati Reds75-87
13)San Francisco Giants77-85
14)Texas Rangers78-84
fifteen.Philadelphia phillies81-81
sixteen.Chicago Cubs84-78
17)Boston Red Sox84-78
18)Arizona Diamondbacks85-77
19)New York Mets86-76
twenty)Milwaukee Brewers89-73
twenty-one)St. Louis Cardinals91-71
22)Washington nationals93-69
2. 3)Cleveland Indians93-69
24)Tampa Bay Rays96-66
25)Atlanta Braves97-65
26)Oakland A & # 39; s97-65
27)Minnesota Twins101-61
28)New York Yankees103-59
29)Los Angeles Dodgers106-56

Note: There are no Round 1 compensation selections in 2020.

Competitive balance round A

CollectEquipment
30)Baltimore Orioles
31)Pittsburgh Pirates
32)Kansas City Royals
33)Arizona Diamondbacks
3. 4)San Diego Padres
35)Colorado Rockies
36)Cleveland Indians
37)Tampa Bay Rays (via St. Louis)

Round 2

The Astros and Red Sox lost their second-round picks as part of their penalties for illegally stealing signs.

The Angels, Braves, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Yankees lost second-round picks for signing qualified free agents.

38. Detroit Tigers
39. Baltimore Orioles
40. Miami Marlins
41. Kansas City Royals
42. Toronto Blue Jays
43. Seattle Mariners
44. Pittsburgh Pirates
45. San Diego Padres
46. ​​Colorado Rockies
47. Chicago White Sox
48. Cincinnati Reds
49. San Francisco Giants
50. Texas Rangers
51. Chicago Cubs
52. New York Mets
53. Milwaukee Brewers
54. St. Louis Cardinals
55. Washington Nationals
56. Cleveland Indians
57. Tampa Bay Rays
58. Oakland A & # 39; s
59. Minnesota Twins
60. Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive balance round B

61. Miami Marlins
62. Detroit Tigers
63. St. Louis Cardinals (via Rays)
64. Seattle Mariners (via Brewers)
65. Cincinnati Reds
66. Los Angeles Dodgers (via Twins)

Compensation selections

67. San Francisco Giants
68. San Francisco Giants
69. New York Mets
70. St. Louis Cardinals
71. Washington Nationals
72. Houston Astros

Rounds 3-5

Here is the order for the remaining selections in rounds 3-5. Please note that these selections cannot be exchanged, so the order of the selections after the second round remains the same.

The Twins lost their third-round pick for signing Josh Donaldson and the Yankees lost their fifth-round pick for signing Gerrit Cole.

Detroit Tigers
Baltimore Orioles
Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals
Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle Sailors
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
San Francisco Giants
Texas Rangers
Philadelphia phillies
Chicago Cubs
Boston Red Sox
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Mets
Milwaukee Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals
Washington nationals
Cleveland Indians
Tampa Bay Rays
Atlanta Braves
Oakland A & # 39; s
Minnesota Twins
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers
Houston Astros

