MLB Draft order 2020: full list of picks for all 5 rounds and competitive balance picks

He is alone at the top.

For fans of four teams picking in the top five of the 2020 MLB Draft, it's bittersweet: They suck right now, but the value of high draft picks can alter the future of a franchise, if they develop and develop.

The Royals, Orioles, Marlins and Tigers again choose among the top five in this year's MLB Draft, four of the same five from last year's top five teams. This will be the second time in three years that the Tigers have made the No. 1 overall pick after taking pitcher Casey Mize in the 2018 edition of the draft.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Draft MLB 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic altering sporting norms, this year's MLB Draft is a bit different: There are only five rounds in this year's version, when there are usually 40. The shortening of the draft could cause a number of interesting by-products, including high school students. who previously decided to enter the draft to attend college and students who stayed in school during their senior year instead of signing as some examples.

This year, there are no compensatory picks after the initial 29, either, with none of the eight qualified free agents playing for a revenue-sharing team this year.

That said, there are still their standard first-round picks, with 29 teams except the Astros, whose first-round pick was lost as part of the punishment for their cartel-stealing scandal, making picks on Wednesday, June 10.

Below is the complete MLB draft order for 2020, which includes competitive balances and compensation selections.

Draft MLB 2020 order

There are five rounds with a total of 160 selections in the MLB 2020 Draft. MLB officials decided to reduce the project from 40 rounds to five due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep in mind that the Astros lost their first-round pick as part of MLB penalties for illegally stealing signs.

Round 1

Collect Equipment Registration 2019 one) Detroit Tigers 47-114 2) Baltimore Orioles 54-108 3) Miami Marlins 57-105 4) Kansas City Royals 59-103 5) Toronto Blue Jays 67-95 6) Seattle Sailors 68-94 7) Pittsburgh Pirates 69-93 8) San Diego Padres 70-92 9) Colorado Rockies 71-91 10) Los Angeles Angels 72-90 eleven) Chicago White Sox 72-89 12) Cincinnati Reds 75-87 13) San Francisco Giants 77-85 14) Texas Rangers 78-84 fifteen. Philadelphia phillies 81-81 sixteen. Chicago Cubs 84-78 17) Boston Red Sox 84-78 18) Arizona Diamondbacks 85-77 19) New York Mets 86-76 twenty) Milwaukee Brewers 89-73 twenty-one) St. Louis Cardinals 91-71 22) Washington nationals 93-69 2. 3) Cleveland Indians 93-69 24) Tampa Bay Rays 96-66 25) Atlanta Braves 97-65 26) Oakland A & # 39; s 97-65 27) Minnesota Twins 101-61 28) New York Yankees 103-59 29) Los Angeles Dodgers 106-56

Note: There are no Round 1 compensation selections in 2020.

Competitive balance round A

Collect Equipment 30) Baltimore Orioles 31) Pittsburgh Pirates 32) Kansas City Royals 33) Arizona Diamondbacks 3. 4) San Diego Padres 35) Colorado Rockies 36) Cleveland Indians 37) Tampa Bay Rays (via St. Louis)

Round 2

The Astros and Red Sox lost their second-round picks as part of their penalties for illegally stealing signs.

The Angels, Braves, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Yankees lost second-round picks for signing qualified free agents.

38. Detroit Tigers 39. Baltimore Orioles 40. Miami Marlins 41. Kansas City Royals 42. Toronto Blue Jays 43. Seattle Mariners 44. Pittsburgh Pirates 45. San Diego Padres 46. ​​Colorado Rockies 47. Chicago White Sox 48. Cincinnati Reds 49. San Francisco Giants 50. Texas Rangers 51. Chicago Cubs 52. New York Mets 53. Milwaukee Brewers 54. St. Louis Cardinals 55. Washington Nationals 56. Cleveland Indians 57. Tampa Bay Rays 58. Oakland A & # 39; s 59. Minnesota Twins 60. Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive balance round B

61. Miami Marlins 62. Detroit Tigers 63. St. Louis Cardinals (via Rays) 64. Seattle Mariners (via Brewers) 65. Cincinnati Reds 66. Los Angeles Dodgers (via Twins)

Compensation selections

67. San Francisco Giants 68. San Francisco Giants 69. New York Mets 70. St. Louis Cardinals 71. Washington Nationals 72. Houston Astros

Rounds 3-5

Here is the order for the remaining selections in rounds 3-5. Please note that these selections cannot be exchanged, so the order of the selections after the second round remains the same.

The Twins lost their third-round pick for signing Josh Donaldson and the Yankees lost their fifth-round pick for signing Gerrit Cole.