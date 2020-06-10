Minneapolis Police Union Responds to Chief Arradondo Leaving Contract Negotiations – Up News Info

Here is the full statement from the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers, released Wednesday night:

In September 2019, the negotiating teams of the Federation and the city met to start negotiating the successor of the labor agreement that will expire in December of that year. In December, the Federation exercised its right under Minnesota labor law to request the assistance of a mediator assigned by the Minnesota Office of Mediation Services. The parties have been in mediation since January 2020.

Today, without prior notice to the Federation or the Mediator, Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo, with Mayor Frey at his side, gave a press conference and stated that "I as chief need to get away from the table." Mayor Frey stated that "there are valid reasons for one party to walk away from the negotiation." These statements send contradictory messages about whether it is the Chief or the entire city team that intends to withdraw from mediation.

Minnesota statutes require that a public employer "meet and negotiate in good faith,quot; with a union that represents its employees. In accordance with its regulations, the City Executive Committee (an entity established by the Minneapolis City Charter to consist of the Mayor, the President of the City Council and three additional members of the City Council), not the Mayor or the Chief of Police, "directs the city's labor negotiations." In addition, at the start of the negotiation in September 2019, the city negotiation teams and the Federation entered into a process agreement that identified the Chief as an essential member of the city team. The Federation sincerely hopes that with their announcement today, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have not stated their intention to violate state law, city statutes, and the city's process agreement with the Federation.

The public should know that, contrary to popular and false narrative, the Federation has always welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with City Police and Labor Relations Administration staff to set clear expectations, train employees on those expectations and improve accountability for both officers. and supervisors who do not behave accordingly. There are numerous examples, including in recent years, of the ways the Federation has done this. For those who claim otherwise, we ask that you provide a specific example. Despite the Federation's efforts to help achieve significant change, it recognizes that these efforts have rarely been successful. However, this is not due to the Federation or the terms of the labor agreement, but because the administration has not implemented the changes that the parties agreed to make.

Now, the Federation recognizes that, as a result of Mr. Floyd's senseless death, the public rightly hopes that the conversation is not enough and that changes really need to be made. The change must be made for many reasons, but primarily to avoid another horrible event like this or even less egregious types of misconduct. However, the law and common sense require that these changes result from a collaborative effort between the Administration and the Federation. As it always has, the Federation remains ready, willing and able to do this difficult job. We are concerned that today the police chief and the mayor have been saying that they are not.

Instead of withdrawing from the necessary dialogue, the Federation asks the Chief and the Mayor to:

• Return to mediation and negotiate in good faith;

• Stop repeating the false narrative that the Federation or the labor agreement is an impediment to change;

• Acknowledge that upon completion of an investigation of an allegation of misconduct, the disciplinary process and the right to appeal to a neutral arbitrator are no different for a Minneapolis police officer than for any other city employee or any of the others. 400,000 public employees. employees in the state of Minnesota; and

• Resist the urge to please those who demand the irrational, and instead give the community and its police officers the leadership they deserve by being an agent of change and facilitating the serious and important conversations that must occur between all interested, so that the MPD can once again be an organization in which people are proud to serve and in which the community is proud to be served.

