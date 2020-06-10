Minneapolis Police Chief Says FBI Must Share George Floyd's Body Camera Images, Not He

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo at a press conference Wednesday

The Minneapolis police chief said Wednesday that he cannot share images of George Floyd's death on the body camera because the FBI was now investigating him and that the images would have to be made public, after one of the attorneys for the officers said he would "prove,quot; there was a fight

Chief Medaria Arradondo stood for nearly an hour on Wednesday to answer questions about Floyd's murder on May 25, the fire riots she inspired in the city in the days that followed, and the now global movement against police brutality it sparked.

He promised to reform the department, but said it would remain intact and that there were officers within the force who promised to change.

He says the problem lies with the police union, making it difficult for him to fire police officers who are guilty of misconduct.

When asked if the department would share body camera images, he said, "We don't have the scope to be able to do that."

It would have to be a decision of those two agencies, referring to the FBI and the Office of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is also investigating the murder of Floyd.

The FBI is notoriously secretive when it comes to its investigations, and sharing evidence is rare.

Body camera images are unlikely to surface until the police trial, and even then, it is unclear whether the media and the public will have access to them.

The four police officers on top of Floyd on May 25 while arresting him for allegedly using fake $ 20 at a store in Minneapolis

His comments come amid growing calls for the department to be fully dissolved and built from scratch again, or replaced by social workers and community leaders.

We're going to have to have the support of the community. Our PD is going to be here and we have to do better, we have to be committed.

This is going to take time. It's going to be hard work & # 39; said the chief Arradondo.

The chief also announced that he was withdrawing from all negotiations with the police union.

He said the contract must be restructured to provide more transparency and flexibility for true reform.

The review would consider issues such as critical incident protocols, the use of force, and disciplinary protocols, including complaints and arbitration.

"This work must be transformative, but I must do it well," Arradondo said of the changes in the department.

L-R: Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J.A. Kueng and Thomas Lane, who are now in custody

He also promised new investigations and strategies to detect and intervene with problem officers.

"We will have a police department that our communities consider legitimate, trustworthy and working with their best interests at heart," he said, adding that the department must tackle racism issues head on.

All four police officers involved in Floyd's death have been charged.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Tou Thao, J.A. Kueng and Thomas Lane have been accused of aiding and abetting the murder.

In a tense confrontation with Chris Cuomo in Cuomo Prime Time Monday In the evening, Lane's attorney Earl Gray said Floyd should not have resisted arrest and should have followed the orders of the four police officers, since he insisted that body camera images prove his client's innocence. .

"It was not a violent resistance, but it was not a kind of non-resistance that an individual should do when the police arrest him," Gray said.

You should get out of your vehicle and follow the cops' orders. He didn't do that.

Floyd was killed on May 25

Gray also said Lane couldn't see what Officer Derek Chauvin was doing to Floyd's neck from where he was nailing the black man to the floor, even though the footage seemed to show the rookie cop looking in the direction of these events. .

He then blamed passersby who filmed Floyd's alleged murder and warned cops that they were killing the black man, saying they should have intervened if they thought Floyd was dying.

Lane, 37, was arrested and charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, following Floyd's murder when fellow officer Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Lane, who spent four days on the job as a police officer when he helped hold Floyd to the ground, will face 40 years in prison if convicted.

The rookie cop's family has now appealed to the public to help pay the cop's legal fees after his bail was set at $ 1 million, while protesters across the United States continue to demand justice for Floyd and call for an end to the systemic racism and police brutality. against African Americans.