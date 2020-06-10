Midnight Rider Principal Randall Miller Has New Probation Violation Hearing Date – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Randall Miller's forgiving interpretation of his probation is about to face some harsh truths in a Georgia court.

Almost six and a half years after Sarah Jones was killed on the set of Midnight traveler, Miller and his attorneys will figuratively return to a Peach State judge at a hearing to determine if the director violated the conditions of his probation when he directed the comedy. Higher grounds last year.

In part, at the Wayne County Courthouse in Jesup, Georgia, and remotely, the hearing will take place on the morning of June 17.

Facing a requested arrest warrant and possible California extradition back to Georgia by the unfortunate director, Miller's attorneys have been fighting for the hearing in front of Judge Anthony Harrison as an alternative to the dispute. The immediate purpose of next week's hearing will be to decide whether or not such a probation violation order should be issued.

"We will be fully prepared for a presentation at the hearing to show why a probation violation order should not be issued," Miller's chief attorney Ed Garland told Up News Info today about the hearing order issued yesterday. "We will make the arguments presented in the brief that we present," he added.

"The defense urges the court to deny the request for a court order," proclaims a June 2 memo from the Atlanta firm of Garland, Samuel & Loeb that was made public on June 5, as Up News Info reported.

Wayne County Deputy District Attorney John Johnson told Up News Info on May 29 that, in his opinion, Miller clearly violated his probation by directing the shooting from Serbia, the UK and Columbia. Higher grounds. That day, the D.A. requested the Georgia Department of Community Oversight to issue an arrest warrant for Miller.

In late May, ADA Johnson said that if, after a hearing before a judge, Miller is found to have violated his probation, then "the remaining time of his probation could be revoked" and the Golden State-based director could be returned to jail in Georgia.

When it arrived today, ADA Johnson had no comment on the hearing date that is now being set.

Also reported exclusively by Up News Info on May 27, the Higher grounds The concert came with less than six years remaining on Miller's 10-year probation (expiring March 8, 2025) for the 2014 death of 27-year-old camera assistant Jones on the first day of filming. Midnight traveler, a biographical film by Greg Allman.

Before receiving parole, Miller had spent a year in jail after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the Jones case. He was released from prison on March 23, 2016.

That same day, the same judge, Anthony Harrison, who will oversee next week's hearing, established the probation rules that stated that the filmmaker "is prohibited from acting as a director, first assistant director, or supervisor with security responsibility in any production. cinematographic ". (Read Miller's proof document yourself here.)

After several failed attempts to modify his probation, Miller received unsupervised probation from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit Community Supervision Department in November 2018.

In Miller's attorneys' opinion, including one that ended up as an EP in Miller's production. Higher groundsthat's what allowed him to travel abroad to film the coffee-based comedy.

To handle security issues, the production stars Radiance Actress Kate Nash as a vegan barista employed Jason Allen as Deputy Director and Associate Producer of the photo in charge of security. Allen was given full authority to monitor safety on set by the DGA, and to stop production if the scenes proved dangerous. However, there were no action scenes in the movie.

Once they discovered Miller was behind the camera, something they believed he could never do for many years, Sarah Jones's parents asked the Director Guild of America to end Miller's long membership.

“For us, their actions were openly challenging and extremely disrespectful to the entire creative community, with the six crew members who were injured during filming. Midnight traveler, and to the memory of Sarah Jones, who died on the set of Mr. Miller as a direct result of the unsafe conditions he created voluntarily and illegally, "Richard and Elizabeth Jones said in a statement to Up News Info on May 27.

The DGA has not responded to either Jones or the Up News Info on this matter. However, based on what sources have told us, Randall Miller remains a reputable member of the DGA.