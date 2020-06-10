Middle Eastern Platforms to Show "I'm Not Your Black One" Free – Up News Info

A group of Middle Eastern film companies will screen an acclaimed documentary I'm not your black free in the region in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Local distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment has partnered with online platforms BEIN, OSN, Etisalat & # 39; s E-Life, Du, Vodafone, Ooredoo and Omantel to offer the film for free in 24 countries in the Middle East. The film will be available June 11-17.

Meanwhile, the UAE's independent film team, Cinema Akil, will host free screenings of the film on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 at its location on Dubai Al Serkal Avenue.

The move comes in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the widespread global protests after the murder of George Floyd. Front Row had already observed a 48-hour blackout on their digital channels as a sign of respect.

In Oscar nomination I'm not your black revered writer James Baldwin tells the story of race in modern America through his unfinished novel, Remember this house. The prolific essayist, novelist, and playwright Baldwin is well known for his works including If Beale Street could speak and Go say it on the mountain, which were adapted into award-winning films.

Front Row CEO Gianluca Chakra said: "As with most documentaries, I'm not your black It received limited theatrical exposure in our territories and was well received at festivals, on digital and on demand, as well as on pay television. However, given the times, we believe that it is essential that everyone have the opportunity to see this important film and really think about what it takes to make a change.

“We require deep introspection on the issue of racism and how some of our black and brown communities are affected in our region. This is not strictly an American problem, it is

Everywhere."

He continued: “James Baldwin is a central figure in American literature and is one of the most important black voices on racial injustice, which is why we are so proud to be the distributors of this masterpiece and feel the need to take a stand. Cinema is culture and we cannot turn a blind eye and act "as always" when we see injustice. We are immensely grateful to all of our partners for making this possible and we look forward to expanding these initiatives to promote tolerance and openness in our diverse cultures here. ”