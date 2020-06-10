Michigan Rep submits bill to House for police reform – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A Michigan representative is introducing the Police Justice Act, a federal bill in response to the protest.

If passed, it would ban racial profiling, require the use of body cameras, and prohibit strangulation arrests and no-touch orders.

The bill also establishes a police record of misconduct, which activists say is necessary to avoid cases like George Floyd's.

Representative Dan Kildee says he expects the House to vote on the bill later this month.

