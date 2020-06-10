Michigan Postman Delivers "A Little Piece of Happiness,quot; to Graduates – Up News Info Detroit

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan mail carrier is delivering personal congratulations to high school graduates.

Joshua Davis knows what it's like to have a teenager whose senior year was suddenly turned upside down by the coronavirus. His message: Go for them, graduates!

Davis wrote letters to at least a dozen Jackson teens he knows on his route or have a graduation sign, MLive.com reported.

"Let me assure you of this, your achievements have not gone unnoticed," said one of the letters. “You are our future and I look forward to hearing about your future efforts. Good luck and best wishes. Honestly, your postman Josh.

Davis's son was a senior in Western High School in Parma. He said he wanted to deliver a "little piece of happiness in all of this."

"They were never able to say goodbye to some of their friends they had grown up with for 13 years," Davis said of the school year disruption in March. "That was his last day, it's kind of hard to understand."

