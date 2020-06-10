Michigan Court of Appeals says state does not have to release tax credits for GM – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Court of Appeals has rejected an effort to shed light on significant state tax credits awarded to General Motors by the state.

Detroit activist David Sole "made strong arguments,quot; about the public importance of the information, but "we are required to comply with the law," the appeals court said in a 3-0 ruling last week.

The court said state law allows Michigan Economic Development Corp. to withhold certain tax credit information when presented with a request for public records.

Some of the information was publicly disclosed in January in an unrelated action while the appeal was pending. The value of GM's maximum credit was reduced by $ 325 million to approximately $ 2.28 billion through 2029, and will be capped annually at an unspecified amount, authorities said.

In return, the company must meet certain job goals.

Sole's lawyer, Jerome Goldberg, said that a favorable opinion from the appeals court could have opened the door to learn about the tax credits granted to other companies.

"People have a right to know. So we think it's important, "Goldberg said.

