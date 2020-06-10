Michael Lombardo Named President of Global Television for Entertainment One – Up News Info

Entertainment One has officially appointed former HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo as president of Global Television.

Lombardo, who was initially hired as a consultant, will oversee the studio's development and production through scripted and unscripted programming worldwide. Following its acquisition by Hasbro last year, eOne now serves as the Company's entertainment arm and is tasked with creating content from Hasbro's in-depth library of more than 1,500 properties, including iconic brands like DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, and TRANSFORMERS. . Lombardo will oversee the television adaptation of the Hasbro brands, lead eOne's existing development and production roster, and create a new premium content roster for global audiences.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Michael to the eOne team. His incredibly successful success story during his long stint on HBO resulted in some of the most innovative and iconic television series of the past two decades. A true advocate of For creative excellence, Michael is the ideal leader to guide our television strategy at a time when the public demands the highest quality content, "said Steve Bertram, president of film and television for eOne.

Lombardo served as President of Programming at HBO for 12 years, where he was responsible for overseeing all programming initiatives for HBO and Cinemax, including HBO Films, HBO Sports, HBO Documentaries & Family, and HBO Entertainment. Under his direction during his 33 years on HBO, HBO released some of his most acclaimed and successful series, including game of Thrones, True Blood, Boardwalk Empire, The Newsroom, Silicon Valley, Girls, Veep, Looking, True detective and Last week tonight with John Oliver, many rank among the best programs in the history of the network. Lombardo also directed the development and production of the award-winning limited series. Big Little Liesas well as the first seasons of Westworld, Unsure and Divorce. Supervised Cinemax's first foray into primetime originals with the popular action series Strike back and Bansheeas well as the award-winning series The knick.

Most recently, Lombardo was a director and producer, along with director Peter Berg, on Film 44 and an executive producer on the black thriller. Challenge me for the USA USA, based on the novel by Megan Abbott. He was also an executive producer on the HBO limited series. Our boys that premiered on that service in September 2019, limited documentary series The defiant, directed by Allen Hughes and documentary series God save Texas for HBO opposite Lawrence Wright, Alex Gibey and Richard Linklater.

“Throughout my career, I am passionate about great history. I am excited to join eOne, where we have some of the most beloved brands in the world to inspire our work, plus an exceptional portfolio rich in talent built by a team I look forward to leading, "said Lombardo.