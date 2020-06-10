Mel C praises Billie Eilish for handling fame & # 39; wonderfully & # 39;

Instagram

Sharing her admiration for the hit maker & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39 ;, the Spice Girls member says the 18-year-old knows how to use her very powerful platform to talk about issues that are important to her.

Melanie C (aka Mel C) has praised Billie eilish for using her platform "in the best way", insisting that she handles fame "wonderfully".

the Spice girls The star went to see Billie perform in London last year (19), and had the opportunity to meet the "Bad Guy" star after the show, where they quickly formed a close bond.

Since then, Billie's celebrity status has grown exponentially, but the 18-year-old singer has made sure to speak regularly on matters that are important to her, a fact that Mel greatly appreciates.

"She is very wise beyond her years," Mel told Entertainment Tonight. "She knows she has a very powerful platform to speak and is using it in the best way. And she is brave because everyone has an opinion and everyone is ready to criticize when you are in those positions. I am extremely proud of her."

"And I feel for all the younger artists now because the Spice Girls didn't have to deal with social media. It was a very, very different time. We felt pressure (and) we felt we had a responsibility to our younger fans, but now you're literally under the spotlight. She handles it beautifully, so it has more power for her. "