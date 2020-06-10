Meet two Denver ice cream makers who are bringing real ice cream

Curt Peterson, owner of Smith + Canon Ice Cream Co, which specializes in ice cream made from scratch, stops by for a portrait after selling all of his ice cream on June 6, 2020. (Photo by Kevin Mohatt, Special to Up News Info )

Within 10 minutes of opening online orders Monday morning, all four new flavors of Pint’s Peak Ice Cream were out of stock.

At another store, owner Curt Peterson and his team at Smith + Canon Ice Cream Co. were working 24 hours to restock after a week of record sales, leading to early closings each day.

"I think there is plenty (of other ice cream) for everyone," laughed Caitlin Howington, who founded Pint’s Peak in April after she was fired from her catering career.

But as small-batch ice cream companies, Pint’s Peak and Smith + Canon are rare, not only for Denver but also across the country.

While their recipes and business models differ, Howington and Peterson are making ice cream from scratch. Each combines cream and milk, and in Howington's case, French custard-style eggs with fresh ingredients to create textures, flavors, and mouthfeel unlike that offered by most traditional ice cream shops and even many .

"Every time you walk into an ice cream parlor that has 50 different flavors glowing … that's really cool, and in America we are used to that," Peterson said. "But that is not my brand."

Without a doubt, those 50-flavor ice cream parlors that Peterson talks about are nostalgic brands, with their mint green chocolate chips and chewing gum.

When he was researching his business plan, Peterson visited one of those stores in the Midwest, where the warehouse was filled with "flavor concentrates that last forever: super powerful high fructose corn syrup concoctions."

For the ice cream base, that store and most others work with a dairy vendor that premixes cream, milk, sugar, and sometimes half and half. "So they create this dairy mix, and then you add the flavor to it and then you get your ice cream," Peterson said.

Neither he nor Howington would tolerate it with their own mixes.

"There is a reason why you can go to all parts of the country and buy strawberry ice cream and it tastes the same," Howington said. "I think we've forgotten how homemade ice cream tastes."

Howington went to culinary school and worked as a pastry chef in Philadelphia before moving to Colorado. She says she follows the good table rule of doing everything from scratch now with Pint’s Peak.

"There is no other way," he said. "I'm charging $ 10 a pint. If you're going to call something artisan, it had better be of high quality."

One of their new June flavors combines a malted vanilla bean base with homemade tart and a fresh strawberry jam, all folded up to make strawberry tart.

When working with fruit, as he usually does, Howington has to balance the water content with the creaminess of the milk base. It also doesn't use extracts to give it more flavor like many ice cream makers do.

"Most of the time I want to make flavors that we already know and love and just elevate them," he said.

At Smith + Canon, Peterson constantly refines the mouthfeel of each ice cream with different dairy combinations (thick cream plus buttermilk, half and half, or whole milk).

For its Thai tea flavor, for example, you want a smooth, silky feel that is not too icy or fluid in texture. Butter bread and coffee, on the other hand, must be heavier to maintain their wealth.

"You can make a lot of different styles of ice cream by varying those dairy attributes," said Peterson.

He admits that he can discover the science behind the gift. Before taking all the ice cream, Peterson was a home-staying father (Smith and Canon are his daughters' names). Before that, he worked on policy and insurance analysis.

"I think my friends would say that when I'm focused on something, I'm a little bit over the top. But I think experience is something valuable, and (especially) in our world right now," he said, adding: "You have to look at depth and try to go beyond what other people are thinking and give the public a reason to try it. "

To test them

Smith + Canon, 2260 E. Colfax Ave., 720-546-6377, 11 a.m. at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, until 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, smithcanon.com

Pico Peak It's only online, for now, with orders available every Monday starting at 10 a.m. (and quickly selling out), and drop-off and pickup later in the week, pintspeakicecream.com

Did you know

Many ice cream fans will argue about the content of eggs and fats, but air is one of the biggest differentiating factors in texture, especially between ice cream and ice cream. The latter is heavier and denser because it has less air, says Peterson of Smith + Canon. And it all comes down to the ice cream maker's RPM, which will change the density of the dessert.

Five flavors of ice cream to try this summer

Salted cream fraiche: "Listen to me," said Pint Peak owner Caitlin Howington. The high fat content of the fresh cream creates a "velvety, creamy mouthfeel, cut by the bright notes of apricot and thyme herbs … perfect for people of & # 39; I'm not much of a sweet person & # 39 ;. "

Strawberry cake: Howington's Summer Birthday Gift to Herself: Combine crumbs from her baked tart with a reduction of organic strawberry jam and a malted vanilla base. Nostalgic, effervescent and summery.

Gianduja Don't let the pronunciation intimidate you (jaan-DOO-yuh), Howington said. It's just a fancy name for Italian hazelnut chocolate that goes further with roasted hazelnuts, Nutella, and caramel.

Black sesame and salty honey: Curt Peterson, owner of Smith + Canon, says his next love job is also a nod to Japan's favorite ice cream flavor. Grind black sesame into a paste using a mortar and pestle and create a sauce from the paste combined with raw Brazilian honey. The result is a charcoal gray ice cream that is nutty, salty and sweet at the same time, Peterson says. Think of the cup of peanut butter as a similar flavor profile.

Lemon meringue: An ode to bright, sour, and creamy seasonal cake, this ice cream will become fluffy when introduced at Smith + Canon, probably in July.

