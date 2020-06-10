Meek Mill blames the & # 39; American system & # 39; I dropped out of school

Instagram

After stating that the system "didn't really fit into my life as a black child out of poverty," the hit maker & # 39; Imma Boss & # 39; Then she clarifies that she doesn't mean "you shouldn't go to school."

meek mill He seems to blame social injustice on blacks for the reason he dropped out of school. The Philadelphia rapper, one of the leading advocates of criminal justice reform in the United States, has spoken out against "the American system" amid the Black Lives Matter movement in his Twitter post.

"I have never believed in the AMERICAN system," he tweeted on Tuesday, June 9, revealing how it led to his decision to pursue his "own dreams," "I dropped out of school in tenth grade and made millions at 22." that I broke things really didn't fit into my life as a black child out of poverty, so I ran the risk of chasing my own dreams, not the American dream! "

People soon chimed in on her tweet, and many said her message is bad for children who will think it encourages them not to go to school. "This tweet is not healthy for children," replied one person on Instagram. Another commented similarly: "This narrative is dangerous. Stay in school, educating children is POWER."

Realizing that his tweet could be misinterpreted, Meek then returned to Twitter to clarify his earlier comment. "I'm not saying you shouldn't go to school … because if something that was holding me back was lack of education! When I got caught in the system I knew I was behind and I had to educate myself!" he tweeted again.

Meek Mill clarified his tweet about dropping out of school.

The "Tupac Back" spitter also commented in a forwarding of his tweet on The Shade Room's Instagram account: "And my next tweet was to stay at school because education is what I was lacking …" He replied to the Critics added: "Everyone has been judged from all angles … these tweets are for people who follow me, not for random people who get involved in a comment!"

According to him, one person replied, "Exactly! Now there is nothing stopping you! Reading is really essential." Another praised him, "Meek really is an inspiration!"