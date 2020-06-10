Mayor Eric Garcetti Confirms Film and Television Production May Resume in Los Angeles – Up News Info

Reflecting an announcement made Wednesday by Los Angeles County officials, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said today that television and film production could resume "starting this Friday" on June 13.

He also indicated that gyms, professional sports and other sectors could also reopen.

But, in making that happy announcement, Garcetti shed more light on comments from Los Angeles County health officials in recent days that COVID-19 is starting to accelerate again.

The mayor noted that the infection rate "peaked at around 3 at first … but through our collective efforts we reduced it to 1". In 1, each infected person transmits the virus to another person and the number of infected remains stable. Above 1, the number of infected begins to increase.

But when L.A reopens, Garcetti announced that "county estimates indicate it could be closer to 1.3." That's a more specific number than county officials were willing to venture earlier in the day.

If in "two or three weeks" the city begins to see an increase in cases, that will compel officials, "among other things," to observe the rules and regulations that we are applying, "Garcetti said.

Last Friday, Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of health services for Los Angeles County, noted that the "R" number, or effective transmission rate, appeared to be increasing slightly. According to the model, Ghaly warned: "The number of ICU beds may become inadequate … DHS is closely monitoring this number daily."

At the county's briefing Wednesday, Ghaly announced that the model is now "more confident" that R has "increased slightly again and is now greater than one."

"Because of this," Ghaly continued, "the model predicts that the spread of COVID-19 in the Los Angeles County area will likely increase gradually over time."

The number of beds in the ICU, Ghaly reported, may become inadequate in the next 2-4 weeks. That is a time period scaled from the 4-week window he gave last Friday.

Ghaly emphasized that the department is working with hospitals throughout the county, both private and public, to help them increase ICU beds and allocate more PPE.

One of the most critical ways that Los Angeles tracks contacts. The city will bolster the county's efforts by redistributing 300 of its employees as "companion contract trackers."

The mayor also announced tests for coronaviruses, which he said he understood would be free, either through individual insurance. or MediCal.