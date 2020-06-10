Matthew McConaughey promises to "do better as a white man,quot; in candid conversation with Emmanuel Acho

Matthew McConaughey he asks himself, "How can I do better as a white man?"

This was the topic of his discussion with Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles who now presents the YouTube series Uncomfortable conversations with a black man. The two men sat together for episode two of Emmanuel's show, which focused primarily on questions McConaughey had for Acho on issues like racial equality, "white allergies,quot; and more.

To start, McConaughey questioned where he could work to improve himself as "a human,quot;.

Achoe advised: "Individually, you must recognize the implicit biases. You must acknowledge that you will see a black man and, for whatever reason, you will see them more as a threat than as a white man. Probably because society said to you." He added that the talk they are participating in is already a step in the right direction.