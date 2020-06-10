Massachusetts moved bars to Phase 4 of the state reopening plan

Governor Charlie Baker says industries in Massachusetts have "practically,quot; stayed in the same phases of the state's reopening plan as when the four-phase approach to easing coronavirus restrictions was first detailed last month.

But there is a notable exception.

Last week, the administration quietly moved non-food bars from Phase 3 to Phase 4 in the latest review of the reopening plan, grouping them in the same category as dance clubs, nightclubs, and other large venues where the risk of spreading COVID. 19 is the best.

"The big problem regarding bars is coming up with a model that we think can really be done safely," Baker said during a news conference Tuesday at the New Balance factory in Lawrence, noting that other states in The entire country that "has moved forward very aggressively,quot; with its reopening plans "has begun to see a fairly significant increase in new cases."

"We are going to work very hard to make sure that doesn't happen here in Massachusetts," said the governor.

The change came when officials clarified that establishments licensed to serve food and technically classified as restaurants, including breweries, wineries, breweries, and many places that might be colloquially known as "bars," could reopen for outdoor dining at the beginning of Phase 2, which started on Monday. Indoor meals may be resumed at a later date in Phase 2, under a number of restrictions. During Phase 2, restaurants that are allowed to reopen are still required to keep their seats and bar service closed.

However, unlicensed places to serve food must wait to reopen until Phase 4, what officials refer to as the "new normal,quot; when a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19 has been developed. In other words, don't expect Phase 4 to come at the same speed as the three-week shift that occurred between Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, told Boston.com that there are far fewer establishments that only use alcohol than they used to be; Most bars are licensed to serve food in at least some capacity, even if that is not what they are known for.

Still, the bar areas within restaurants that reopen have to remain closed during Phase 2 or be reused for seating. And the change will have an effect on VFW publications and corner pubs that only have liquor licenses. Subsequently, the MRA has been recommending such bar owners to work with local officials to obtain a food permit, if they do not already have it.

"If that's what's going to be the difference between a Phase 2 opening and a Phase 4 opening, I would do my best to open in Phase 2," Stephen Clark, vice president of government affairs for the industrial group, told the State House News Service, which noticed the change this week.

Luz noted that obtaining a food permit from local officials is relatively easy. Also, serving alcohol with food is a recommended practice, he added.

"Bring a hot dog machine," Luz said. "Bring meats and cheese."

