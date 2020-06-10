Martin Gugino – An elderly protester assaulted by the police responds to Donald Trump's theory that he & # 39; prepared & # 39; your attackers!

Donald Trump still receives a lot of criticism after sharing a conspiracy theory that elderly protester Martin Gugino, 75, who was assaulted by police in a horrible video, could have been a & # 39; antifa provocateur & # 39 ;. Furthermore, to the great outrage of many, the POTUS also suggested that the man fell much stronger than he was pushed FOR THE PURPOSE, only so that he could & # 39; set & # 39; riot police!

Now, the injured man's lawyer also applauded, as he updated people on his health.

Kelly V. Zarcone, Esq. Shared a statement via HollywoodLife not long after Trump's tweet, which read: ‘Martin is out of the ICU but is still hospitalized and really needs to rest. Martin has always been a PACIFIC protester because he cares about society. He is also a typical western New Yorker who loves his family. No one from the police even suggested anything different, so we can't understand why the President of the United States would make such accusations against him. "

As mentioned above, this was intended to be a response to Donald Trump's previous post in which he tried to blame the victim on the protester and find excuses for the cops who pressured the 75-year-old man, knocking him unconscious and bleeding heavily from the ear. concrete as they walked away, not bothering to help.

Trump tweeted: ‘The Buffalo protester pushed by police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. Martin Gugino, 75, was expelled after showing up to scan police communications to block the team. @OANN I saw him, he fell harder than he was pushed. I was aiming scanner. Could it be a montage? "

Indeed, everything the president wrote is not the case and that can be clearly seen in the images that have gone viral on social networks, which show that the police push the man with force without any reason, causing him to fall. and hit the concrete sidewalk.



