Marc Cherry on his return to the suburbs with "Why Women Kill" [Podcast] – Up News Info

In today's Crew Call podcast we spoke to Marc Cherry, who after a long streak with ABC Desperate housewives and of all life Maidens returns to the most vulnerable part of the American bourgeoisie on CBS All Access " Why women kill.

Working with a streamer is a blessing to Cherry, free from the fences erected by a network's standards and practices department. Freedom allowed Cherry to jump over the fences regarding how rude he could be in this limited anthology series about three generations of housewives, portrayed by Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who have lived in the Same big house in Pasadena at three different times, only to see their lives impacted by the murder.

Goodwin plays a housewife during the 1960s who, after learning that her husband (Sam Jaeger) is cheating, befriends her lover (Sadie Calvano). Lucy Liu portrays an exclusive gallery owner during the 1980s, who learns that her husband is cheating … with another man. And Baptiste plays a lawyer, who along with her husband, the screenwriter (Reid Scott), decide to adopt a lifestyle of open relationship with another woman (Alexandra Daddario) at their own risk.

We also talked to Cherry about how he would be happy to work with his former award-winner. Desperate housewives Alum Felicity Huffman after the "Varsity Blues" scandal.

