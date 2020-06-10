Mandip Gill, Georgia Hirst Board UK Interactive Rom-Com "Five Dates" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: After the success of his first interactive project The complexCardiff-based Good Gate Media-based producers target production in Five dates, a rapid response rom-com project that has been conceptualized and developed during the crash.

Georgia Hirst is joined by Mandip Gill, who played the companion of Doctor Who in the last two series of the long-running show in the UK.Vikings), Marisa Abela (who leads Lena Dunham's next BBC project Industry), Taheen Modak (co-leader on Maisie Williams' new Sky show Two weeks to live) and Sinead Harnett (UK singer / influencer) on the cast.

The project is an interactive romantic comedy directed at Generation Z that is being built from a script of over 350 pages. Viewers will be able to guide the choices of those on screen to create their own results.

Producers have shipped iPhones and sound equipment directly to the cast, with director and writer Paul Raschid (who directed The complex) configured to direct filming, which begins on Wednesday remotely. Additional team working remotely includes producer John Giwa-Amu, Good Gate Media production manager Sarah Barker, production and costume designer Chrissie Pegg, and DOP Haridas Stewart.

The complex, which tracks the effects of a major bioweapons attack from inside a London lab, launched on digital platforms on March 31, following in the footsteps of similar interactive projects like Black Mirror's. Bandersnatch and the BAFTA winner Afternoon shift. The producers said The complex surpassed the likes of Afternoon shift in your first week of paid downloads.