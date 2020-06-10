Man does not declare contest in fatal DUI accident on Highway 101 in San Mateo – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – A 32-year-old Redwood City man has not opposed charges related to a fatal collision on the US 101 highway in San Mateo in January in exchange for a sentence of no more than five years in prison. , San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday.

Ramón Hernández pleaded guilty Friday to drunk driving with improvements for causing major bodily injury and having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.15 percent in the January 19 accident that killed Ivania Torres. , a 50-year-old South San Francisco woman.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Torres was exiting a Toyota Yaris that a Dodge Charger had collided with from the rear shortly before 1:50 a.m. that day on Highway 101 south south of Third Avenue.

A Toyota Camry driven by Hernández then hit her and the Dodge, and Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

Prosecutors said Hernandez had been drinking in San Francisco prior to the accident and that he had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.16 percent.

CHP officials said that he and someone else who had been in Yaris with Torres were hospitalized after the accident.

Hernández will return to court on August 20 by sentence. His defense attorney for the county's Private Defender Program was not immediately available to comment on the case.

