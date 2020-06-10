Man, 5-year-old daughter recovering after being shot at White Lake Lake boat launch – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Ramsey County investigators say a 24-year-old man and his 5-year-old daughter are recovering after they were shot near a boat launch in White Bear Lake.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Ramsey Beach. After they were shot, the man took himself and his daughter to a Maplewood hospital. The boy was transported to the Regions. Both are expected to be fine.

"A black SUV surrounded this parking lot, parked next to it and started shooting," said witness Kou Fan.

A quiet afternoon at White Bear Lake took a terrifying turn for Fan. He was cleaning his boat in the parking lot and says the victim and her daughter were doing the same thing when the shots rang out.

"I didn't see any arguments. Guy was behind me the whole time. I don't know what's going on there," Fan said.

"The daughter lay on the grass. Dad was holding his ankle like this with blood everywhere.

Fan said it appeared that they had both been shot in the leg. She called 911, but the dad left.

"We don't think it was a random incident. We think the father was the intended target," said Mike Martin, a Ramsey County sheriff.

Martin said the 3 shots were fired, but it is too early to speculate on a motive.

Because it was a hot day near a lake, it is estimated that hundreds of people were in the area. Martin says it is fortunate that no one else has been injured.

"This is really unusual. That is a family beach. A place where people put their boats out, "said Martin.

So it was on the minds of fishermen and kayakers on Tuesday. Questions about why a shooting would happen here and how a 5-year-old girl got caught in the middle.

"So unusual for this area and especially a crime as violent as that," said kayaker Susie Skalman.

"I wouldn't expect something like that to happen. Especially at a boat launch and in a nice area like White Bear. It's crazy to think about that," fisherwoman Chris Carbonneau said.

Investigators said they spoke to the father and witnesses and that they are following the leads, but no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information should contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department.