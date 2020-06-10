Mall of America reopens Wednesday with new hours, signs that encourage social distancing – Up News Info

After closing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Mall of America is reopening on Wednesday.

Shoppers will notice many signs encouraging social distancing, reduced seating, non-contact hand sanitizing stations, and Plexiglass dividers in checkout areas.

The mall will also have a reduced schedule, from 11 a.m. at 7 p.m., to give teams more time to clean the building thoroughly.

Not all stores and restaurants in the mall will be open. However, the mall does have a list for shoppers to see which stores they can currently visit.

While shopping malls in Minnesota were able to reopen last month under the "Stay Safe Minnesota,quot; order, the Mall of America waited to reopen so its stores could make the necessary changes.

The mall initially planned to open June 1, but delayed the date due to riots in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd.