Major League Soccer will return with the tournament, followed by the regular season – Up News Info

Major League Soccer will return to the field next month with a World Cup-style tournament involving the 26 teams, to be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World Resort in Florida. After that, it will return to its 2020 regular season, which has been closed since the beginning of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams will be divided into six groups to make the MLS Back Tournament, which will be played in empty parks. The first game in the three-game group stage will be played on July 8, followed by a total of 15 knockout round games leading up to the final August 11. The teams begin arriving in Florida on June 24, and the player and staff will face rigorous testing.

Walt Disney World Resort executives recently revealed a phased plan to reopen their Magic Kingdom and Disney Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcott and Disney Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Related story NWSL establishes June comeback with Utah-based tournament; CBS, CBS All Access to Air Games

The league said the games will be played at 9 AM ET, 8 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET. Currently, ESPN, Fox and Univision have television rights, but they still don't have a world that could be televised. The groups will be drawn on Thursday.

In order for seeding to work, Nashville SC will be placed in the Eastern Conference and remain there for the 2020 season; the Eastern conference will have three groups (one of six teams and two with four teams each), with the "host" team Orlando City SC as the top seed of the six-team group. The Western Conference will have three groups, each consisting of four teams. The four semifinalists of the 2019 MLS Cup playoffs – Atlanta, LAFC, Seattle Sounders FC and Toronto FC – will join Orlando as seeds of the group along with Real Salt Lake, which had the next highest number of points in the West during the season 2019.

Games will count toward the regular season standings, players can compete to split a $ 1.1 million prize pool, and the winner will automatically qualify for a spot in the CONCACAF 2021 Champions League.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said after the tournament he hopes teams can return to their cities for the resumption of the season, which stopped on March 12 just two weeks after the schedule. The league is working on a revised schedule now.

“I am very optimistic and I hope that we return to our stadiums. We just don't know the exact date, "he told ESPN." Obviously, this is all going on in real time, and literally every day. "

The move follows the NWSL women's professional soccer league, which is hosting a tournament for all teams beginning June 27 at three sites in Utah. More professional soccer leagues in Europe are also restarting, with the German Bundesliga among the first to play again. Spain resumes play on Thursday with England and Italy on their heels.