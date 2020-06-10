Major League Soccer Sets Resumption of Season on July 8 in Orlando – Up News Info

Major League Soccer has announced that it will resume its season on July 8 with a World Cup-style tournament in which all 26 teams will participate.

The league suspended its season in March due to the COVID-19 threat, making it one of many sports leagues that abruptly disconnected during the pandemic.

As with the NBA, whose season will resume on July 31, MLS games will be played without fans on ESPN Wide World of Sports, a large area within the Disney World Resort in Florida. ESPN has TV rights for the MLS, along with Fox and Univision. The television pacts, which will run until 2022, generate around $ 90 million per season for the MLS.

As in the World Cup, the tournament will feature a continuous schedule of matches almost every day. Games will begin at 9AM, 8PM, and 10:30 PM ET. Most matches will be played at night.

The restart of the German Bundesliga and the UK Premier League have provided a framework for MLS.

After the group stage begins on July 8, the round of 16 will be July 25-28, with quarterfinals and semi-finals in the following weeks. The final will be played on August 11.

"The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment allows us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff when we return to play," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

His statement continued: “We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality, and violence against black men and women. Along with our owners, players and staff, the League and its clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long. "