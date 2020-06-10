Madonna: Trump is a white supremacist!

Pop idol Madonna turned to social media to criticize President Donald Trump as a white supremacist: He says we should remove him from office.

"This video is an excerpt from the documentary & # 39; 13 & # 39; & # 39; directed by Ava DuVernay! Do we need more evidence that we need to get this White Supremacist out of the White House? Legend of Madonna read. “Do we need more reasons to go out and VOTE to ensure he is not reelected? Be sure to watch this movie! # 13 #avaduvernay #Vote #Blacklivesmatter ”

Check out the tweet below.

In the video, a montage of police violence and brutality is played when Trump can be heard saying, "Don't do it alone,quot; and "In the old days, this doesn't happen because they used to treat them very, very harshly and when they protested once You know, they wouldn't do it that easily again. "