Madonna labels Donald Trump "white supremacist,quot; and shares the proof!

The legendary singer went to her Twitter account to post a video taken from the documentary & # 39; 13 & # 39; that it overlapped pretty dangerous and radical things that Donald Trump had said about graphic scenes of violence against the black community in the United States. Even though some of the images are from the past, they were combined with much more recent ones that looked very similar in nature and situations.

That said, the documentary was meant to highlight how little has changed and how much POTUS agrees with that, saying those were the "good days."

So, Madonna did not hesitate to share her conclusion when seeing "13º,quot;: that Donald Trumps is a "white supremacist,quot;!

The singer took this opportunity to encourage her followers to vote this fall and to make sure they choose someone who is not so controversial and dangerous to the country and its people.

Insisting that the footage from the documentary and his words used in it were more than proof that he is a white supremacist, Madonna made it very clear that Trump must be replaced in the White House.

His tweet says in its entirety that: "This video is an excerpt from the documentary,quot; 13th "directed by Ava DuVernay! Do we need more proof that we need to get this White Supremacist out of the White House? Do we need more reasons to go out and VOTE? to make sure he doesn't get reelected? Be sure to watch this movie! # 13 #avaduvernay #Vote #Blacklivesmatter ".

This video is an excerpt from the documentary & # 39; 13 & # 39; • directed by Ava DuVernay! Do we need more evidence that we need to get this White Supremacist out of the White House?

– Madonna (@Madonna) June 9, 2020

As fans know, Madonna has been a strong advocate of the Black Lives Matter protests since the mindless murder of George Floyd and has made it evident on her social media platforms.

He even attended a protest for the man who lost his life after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes, even though the star was on crutches!



