Los Angeles stores begin removing plywood boards as protests remain peaceful – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – First it was the pandemic, then the protests that turned violent. With civil rights marches remaining peaceful this week, stores in Los Angeles are beginning to dismantle the boards and reopen.

Plywood boards placed to prevent looting during ongoing protests after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are beginning to fall in the Fairfax District.

In Studio City, where many plywood boards remain, owners say they are working on plans to reopen them. They say they are more comfortable with tearing down the boards and reopening because protests, such as the one that took place in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, have remained peaceful.

In Beverly Hills, the owners of the Pol ’Atteu boutique say they were eagerly preparing the store to reopen after it closed abruptly due to the pandemic, and were later beaten by looters.

"We came the next day, and you see your life's work has just disappeared," said Patrik Simpson. A GoFundMe was created to help the boutique recover from looting.

Protests the weekend after Floyd's death turned violent, with stores looted in Beverly Hills, the Fairfax district and Santa Monica. A curfew was instituted for most of the first week of June in Los Angeles County.