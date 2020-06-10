Los Angeles Police Chief Moore says officers will be held accountable for using excessive and unnecessary force against protesters – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As protesters spent another night demanding justice for police brutality outside City Hall, the head of the Los Angeles Police Department, Michel Moore, promised to hold officers accountable for using excessive or unnecessary force against protesters.

"Police abuse of innocent protesters will not be allowed under their surveillance," said Najee Ali, founder of the Islamic Hope Project.

The message came after a Tuesday night meeting between community activists and Moore where it was announced that LAPD had assigned 40 full-time investigators to investigate every complaint filed against an officer in connection with the ongoing protests.

"Any officer found guilty of abuse of innocent protesters will be held responsible, and that ranges from dismissal to suspension and perhaps even possible prosecution," said Ali.

Last week, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and homeless activists sued the LAPD and the chief, alleging that officers used excessive force against peaceful protesters and detained them in violation of their civil rights.

Earlier in the day, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors heard public comments, but did not vote, on police reform tactics that would apply not only to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, but to 46 other law enforcement departments. police operating throughout the county.

Community leaders who met with Moore on Tuesday said they planned to meet with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Wednesday to discuss the police reform and also draw attention to a situation where officers beat up a man in Compton last week. pass.