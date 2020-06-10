Look: Statues under attack as Europe confronts the colonial past

One was shot down and thrown into a river. Another ignition. Many more smeared in graffiti.

The statues are under attack, and the debate over monuments to controversial figures from the past has become the center of attention in the aftermath of George Floyd's death and the passionate protest movement it sparked across the globe.

And while advocates of statues dedicated to slave traders and settlers argue that you can't "erase history," authorities appear to be beginning to listen to protesters who say they are a daily reminder of racism and subjugation.

In widespread racial justice protests that have spread from Minneapolis in the US. USA Where George Floyd died, activists have been attacking statues and monuments. In the English city of Bristol, a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was knocked down by a crowd and thrown into the river, a symbolic act according to Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees.

"That is almost a piece of historical poetry, where a man who undoubtedly threw slaves out of his ships during the pass at some point, ended up underwater," he said.

The Tower Hamlets Council in London voluntarily removed a statue of slave trader Robert Milligan. Meanwhile, a large protest recently fell at Oxford University, demanding that a statue of the imperialist Cecil Rhodes be removed. The "Rhodes must fall,quot; campaign is not new, but in the wake of George Floyd's protests, the debate over celebrating figures from the colonial past is being heard loud and clear, dominating news headlines in the UK and beyond .

"The ghost of the colonial past haunts these spaces,quot;

In Belgium, the debate focused on King Leopold II, whose statues adorn cities across the country. For activists, they are a symbol of the country's brutal colonial past. A statue was removed by authorities in Antwerp, after being defaced by protesters.

Vlaams Belang politician Wouter Vermeersch told that the statues are "part of Belgium's history,quot; and that "we are not people who want to tear down statues, change street names or erase cultural heritage."

Historian and author Ana Lucia Araujo disagrees with this sentiment: “It is about memory, it is about the particular moments in which monuments were created, generally to sustain, to support a particular agenda of a particular group .

"The ghost of the past, the colonial past, still haunts these spaces," she says.

In the United States, a statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham was demolished in Virginia on Saturday. Another statue in Virginia fell on Tuesday and ended up in a lake: Christopher Columbus that time. In the same area, state officials have been planning the removal of a large monument dedicated to Confederate General Robert E Lee. It has already been heavily disfigured by protesters.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote Tuesday: "It is a sad truth that much of our wealth is derived from the slave trade, but this does not have to take place in our public spaces."

Activists don't see the statues as the end goal, of course. For Emma-Lee Amponsah, co-founder of the Belgian-Dutch organization Black Speaks Back, Leopold II needs to go because his statues are "a symbol of the colonial past."

"They represent who should be perceived as a hero, who is in charge of the collective memories of the past … this is the most tangible thing that people can dispute. So we are talking about their statues. "