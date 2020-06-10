London's largest television and film studio to open – Up News Info

Film and television location company Location Collective is preparing to open OMA Film Studios later this summer, which it says will be London's largest television and film studio.

The team secured a lease at an industrial warehouse in Enfield, North London, and transformed it into a 139,000-square-foot studio space, which will be ready to receive productions in the coming months.

Location Collective said no such conversion has been attempted before on this scale, and will increase the amount of profitable studio space within London by 53%.

OMA Film Studios will comprise four soundproof stages (the largest of which is 26,750 square feet), three workshops, two stores, and a 95-bark parking lot.

British Film Commission CEO Adrian Wootton said OMA Film Studios will be a "hugely welcome" addition to the UK's film and television infrastructure.

Location Collective Managing Director Antony Iredale added: "It has not been easy to keep this project on track in the current climate, but our instinct was that, on the other hand, controlled spaces and content would be what the film industry needed most." .