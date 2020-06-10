Lockdown Series "Stage Sales"; Cinesite Exec Hires – Up News Info

Staged, the blockbuster comedy series written and directed by Simon Evans that premieres on BBC One on Wednesday, has been tackled by the recently released Rainmaker Content for international distribution. David Tennant and Michael Sheen lead the cast of the six-episode show, which chronicles the cast of a play as they try to keep rehearsals on the road after being suspended. The project is produced by Infinity Hill and GCB Films.

The visual effects and animation studio Cinesite has made two new hires and a key promotion for its offices in London and Montreal. Melissa Taylor joins Framestore as General Manager in London, Siobhan Bentley joins MPC as Head of Visual Effects Production in London, and Tamara Boutcher is appointed Head of Global Production for the animation of the company's Montreal headquarters feature film. . Recent Cinesite credits include No time to die and series on Netflix The Wizard.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival, which was forced to cancel its 2020 physical edition due to the closure, has partnered with Curzon Home Cinema to launch an online festival where viewers can purchase movies to watch over a 12-day period for £ 9.99 ($ ​​12.8) to popular. A new movie will be uploaded each day, with titles including Thomas Clay Fanny Lye delivered, which debuted at the London Film Festival last year, that of Jóhann Jóhannsson Last and first men, who was at the Berlinale and has Tilda Swinton as narrator, and Marco Bellocchio The traitor, which was in Cannes last year.