Lizzo: I'm not working to have your body type!

Lizzo is in vogue after sharing a video with several of his workouts, where he revealed that he is not working to have his body type, but his own body type.

"It may come as a surprise to some of you, that I am not working to have your ideal body type," he says in the video. "I'm working to have my ideal body type. And do you know what type it is? It's none of your business.

She continued, "Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay at my job. So the next time you want to approach someone and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's exercise or it doesn't work, how about you look at yourself and worry about your own damn body, because health is not only determined by how you look on the outside?

They agree?