Lizzo: I'm not working to have your body type!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Lizzo is in vogue after sharing a video with several of his workouts, where he revealed that he is not working to have his body type, but his own body type.

"It may come as a surprise to some of you, that I am not working to have your ideal body type," he says in the video. "I'm working to have my ideal body type. And do you know what type it is? It's none of your business.

