Lizzo calls the body shamers in a powerful message: I am beautiful

Lizzo It has a message for its critics of social networks.

In a video posted on TikTok this week, the superstar singer called shamers and informed them that she exercises for herself and not for anyone else.

"Hello, I have been working constantly for the past five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of you that I am not working to have you ideal body type, "Lizzo said in his video message, which showed images of his workouts." I am working to have me ideal body type, and do you know what type it is? It is not your business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I continue with my work. "

"So the next time you want to approach someone and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's whether or not they exercise, how about you look at your own self and worry about your own damn body. "? the 32-year-old Grammy winner continued.