Lizzo calls the body shamers in a powerful message: I am beautiful

Lizzo It has a message for its critics of social networks.
In a video posted on TikTok this week, the superstar singer called shamers and informed them that she exercises for herself and not for anyone else.
"Hello, I have been working constantly for the past five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of you that I am not working to have you ideal body type, "Lizzo said in his video message, which showed images of his workouts." I am working to have me ideal body type, and do you know what type it is? It is not your business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I continue with my work. "
"So the next time you want to approach someone and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's whether or not they exercise, how about you look at your own self and worry about your own damn body. "? the 32-year-old Grammy winner continued.
Lizzo went on to point out that health is not just about physical appearance.
"Health is not only determined by its outward appearance," said artist "Truth Hurts." "Health is also about what's going on inside. And many of you need to do a real cleanse for your guts. Namaste, have a great day."
Lizzo captioned his TikTok video, "If you're not a fat shamer … keep scrolling … ok now that all the fat shamers are here."
The multi-talented artist then returned to TikTok to post a video of a father reacting to a comment about his son's appearance.
"Your child really needs to go and at least exercise," the comment said. "He will be the next Lizzo if he doesn't."
In response, the father was delighted and said to his son, "OMG! You will be the next Lizzo!"
Lizzo herself responded to the comparison with a smile, writing: "Oh, you mean the next million dollar offer, cover of Vogue havin, 3-time Grammy award winner, icon, actress, activist, and an ass perfect?"