Live Stock Market Tracker and updates

Mnuchin says more financial aid will be needed for the economy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that the next round of economic stimulus legislation should help industries that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and that the focus should be on creating incentives to return to hire unemployed workers.

Testifying before the Senate Small Business Committee, Mnuchin said he was pleasantly surprised that the economy had added 2.5 million jobs last month and that he believed the economy would improve dramatically in the second half of the year.

"We remain confident that the overall economy will continue to improve dramatically in the third and fourth quarters," Mnuchin said in his opening remarks.

However, the Treasury secretary added that there was still "significant damage,quot; in parts of the economy that needed to be addressed.