Live Stock Market Tracker and updates

Mnuchin says more financial aid will be needed for the economy.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that the next round of economic stimulus legislation should help industries that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and that the focus should be on creating incentives to return to hire unemployed workers.
Testifying before the Senate Small Business Committee, Mnuchin said he was pleasantly surprised that the economy had added 2.5 million jobs last month and that he believed the economy would improve dramatically in the second half of the year.
"We remain confident that the overall economy will continue to improve dramatically in the third and fourth quarters," Mnuchin said in his opening remarks.
However, the Treasury secretary added that there was still "significant damage,quot; in parts of the economy that needed to be addressed.
The White House has delayed negotiations with Congress on another financial aid package so they can further evaluate how existing measures work. However, Mr. Mnuchin made it clear that the work of stabilizing the economy was not over.
"There is no doubt that small businesses in many industries are going to need more help," he said.
Mr. Mnuchin said the administration will seek measures that encourage companies to rehire. It was also considering the need for more direct payments to Americans and adjustments to unemployment insurance benefits to ensure that people had no incentive to remain unemployed.
Officials will release their first set of 2020 economic projections, as they skipped the quarterly summary in March when the pandemic seized the United States, sowing uncertainty. The forecasts will show how they expect unemployment, inflation and growth to form in the coming years.
Economic forecasts will be an important focus given that the the last time they were released, December 2019, Fed officials projected that unemployment in 2020 would close at 3.5 percent with inflation of 1.9 percent and growth of 2 percent.
The coronavirus probably overturned those expectations. Now the main question is how fast the country can recover, and Wednesday's launch will give an idea of how the Fed thinks about it.
Many Fed watchers expect officials to use the interest rate projections and their post-meeting statement, released at 2 p.m., to clearly indicate that loan costs will remain in the fund for some time. Policymakers could also use the statement to make clear that they will try to improve the economy through their bond purchase program. The Fed has been acquiring government-backed bonds to keep markets functioning normally, but conditions have calmed down, so they could make that program explicitly focus on stimulating the economy.
But the most significant moment may come when Fed President Jerome H. Powell holds a web-based press conference at 2:30 p.m. He has been cautious about the way forward, but analysts are curious to hear his thoughts on the economy as states gradually open up and the job market rebounds early.
After an initial rush, there are still $ 130 billion left in the small business relief fund.
About $ 130 billion is in the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, waiting to be tapped by small businesses affected by the pandemic.
When it opened in April with $ 349 billion, the paycheck program ran out of money in less than two weeks, prompting Congress to quickly approve additional $ 310 billion in funding. The outflow of money has been slower since then. Many small businesses are suspicious of loans, mainly because they consider the program's rules to be confusing and limiting.
Even more surprising is the fact that on many days of the past month, more money went back to the bottom that went out, which means that the companies that had received the money were giving it back. Some public companies that received money returned it after a public protest. Some small businesses got duplicate loans, and that money has also been repaid. But there are thousands of small businesses that have returned the money because they don't think they can use it as the program intended, primarily to pay workers.
The world economy is facing the most severe recession in a century and could experience an imminent recovery as policymakers prepare for a possible second coronavirus wave and countries adopt protectionist policies, the Organization for Cooperation and Development Economic warned in a new report.
A grim economic outlook published by the O.E.C.D. On Wednesday he described a world economy that is walking a "tightrope,quot; as countries try to reopen after three months of blockades. However, considerable uncertainty remains, as the prospects and timing of a vaccine remain unknown. Health experts fear that the spread of the virus may accelerate again later this year.
"It will take extraordinary policies to walk the tightrope towards recovery," said Laurence Boone, chief economist at the O.E.C.D.
The O.E.C.D., which comprises 37 of the world's leading economies, predicts that the global economy will contract 6 percent this year if a second wave of the virus is avoided. If a second wave occurs, world economic output would drop 7.6 percent, before recovering by 2.8 percent in 2021. The two scenarios are considered equally plausible.
Except for a second wave, the O.E.C.D. He expects the United States economy to shrink 7.3 percent and the euro area to shrink 9 percent. Among developed countries, Britain's expected decline was the steepest, at 11.5 percent. Emerging economies like Brazil, Russia and South Africa will be heavily affected given the pressure on their already fragile health systems.
Stocks trample as investors wait for a signal from the Federal Reserve.
The actions of EE. USA They moved on Wednesday as investors waited for a forecast from the US Federal Reserve. USA
The S,amp;P 500 vacillated between profit and loss in early operations. European markets were lower, after Asian markets ended mixed.
Investors expect the Fed to keep interest rates close to zero on Wednesday. What they're really looking at is the The Fed's first series of economic projections are expected to be released this year, which will indicate how the central bank is planning to recover from the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Investors were also evaluating a pessimistic forecast by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that warned that the world economy was facing the most severe recession in a century.
The shares have pulled out of a series of gains that had lifted Wall Street by 6 percent in June. Monday S,amp;P 500 erased its losses for this year. Investors have been encouraged by signs that the world economy is improving, particularly in China, Europe and the United States. They have also been encouraged by government and central bank efforts to use the money to combat the global freeze.
But that recovery cooled in recent days as concerns about a second wave of the virus increased. Infections continue to rise in many US states. USA And public health officials are concerned that nationwide protests over police brutality may lead to new cases of the virus.
Trading in bankrupt stock has become a pandemic hobby.
In recent days, stocks have skyrocketed in bankrupt companies like Hertz and J.C. Penney and faced as the pioneer of fracking Chesapeake Energy. Then, so suddenly, they crashed.
Chesapeake has had a wild ride this week: the energy group's actions It nearly tripled on Monday, causing 22 trade stops due to volatility. The pattern reversed on Tuesday, with the stock plummeting by 66 percent at the close of the market as investors digested a report that the company could file for bankruptcy.
Investors also rescued Hertz and J.C. Penney yesterday, ending a bewildering two-day recovery in the shares of both bankrupt companies.
What happened? The most common theory is that retailers on platforms like Robinhood were trying to profit from very short-term stock movements, more akin to gambling than investing. None of the shareholders of these companies are likely to regain much value after the financial restructurings: Chesapeake bonds, whose owners would have priority in bankruptcy proceedings, recently traded at 10 cents on the dollar.
When employees of Sales force, the San Francisco-based cloud software giant, eventually return to their office towers, they may discover that the fun is gone from their famous and fun-loving workplaces.
No more talks in the elevator. No hugs No more communal boats.
Before employees can enter the office, they must complete online health surveys and take their temperature. For those who pass the health screening and have a good reason to enter, Salesforce will schedule their shifts and send them digital entry tickets to the lobby with an arrival time.
These new command-and-control work practices aim to help protect Salesforce's more than 50,000 employees as the company undertakes a colossal task: figuring out how to safely reopen its more than 160 offices worldwide.
"It will be different," said Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. "It will be more sterile. It will be more like a hospital."
Salesforce's vision of a more micromanaged workplace is indicative of the complexities many companies face during the pandemic and signals a significant cultural shift for office workers across the United States.
Governments are eager to open up their economies and consumers are willing, if they are also cautious, he reports. Today's DealBook newsletter.
Consider the restaurant business strongly affected. In a new Zagat study of the future of food, based on a survey of 6,775 diners, two-thirds of people will wait more than a week after the restaurants reopen, and the vast majority of that group would expect more than three months. Social distancing, masks and other safety measures are important for people to feel comfortable returning to their favorite establishments, according to the survey.
"People want to go back to restaurants," said Chris Stang, CEO of Zagat. But the already struggling restaurant business could have a hard time taking these steps and still make a profit. He believes that governments should provide financial assistance to keep restaurants alive: "A plan beyond,quot; Hey, open up and good luck "will be necessary."
The question, however, is whether viewers, even while watching movies in well-disinfected and limited-capacity cinemas, will feel safe from the coronavirus, the spread of which increased to a record worldwide on Sunday, measured by new cases.
After months of being combated for his response to the coronavirus, Amazon It is working to convince the public that its workplaces, specifically warehouses where it stores everything from toys to hand sanitizers, are safe during the pandemic.
The Internet retail giant has started running television commercials showing that its warehouse and delivery employees have masks and other protective gear. He has sent segments to local news stations promoting his security improvements. He has asked journalists to visit his warehouses to see for themselves.
Amazon is spreading its security message after a period that Jeff Bezos, the company's chief executive, has called "the most difficult time we've ever faced." As the coronavirus spread across the United States, Amazon struggled to balance a surge in orders with the health concerns of the million workers and contractors in its warehouses and delivery operations.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the United States, said Wednesday he was ending his $ 3.6 billion deal to buy Taubman Centers, which operates shopping malls such as the Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey and Westfarms in Connecticut. Simon Property said the pandemic "had an exceptionally material and disproportionate effect on Taubman compared to other participants in the retail real estate industry." It is the second prominent retail deal to crumble due to the pandemic, following the completion of the sale of Victoria's secret to a private equity firm last month.
Starbucks On Wednesday, he said he expected to lose up to $ 3.2 billion in revenue in the current quarter, with a decrease in operating revenue of up to $ 2.2 billion. The coffee chain said it would permanently close some 400 stores in the Americas over the next 18 months.
AMC Theaters, the world's largest cineplex operator, announced Tuesday that "almost all,quot; its locations in the United States and Great Britain would reopen next month. Overall, theaters in 90 percent of foreign markets will be operational again in mid-July, according to the National Association of Theater Owners, a trade organization for movie exhibitors in 98 countries.
Actions of Chesapeake Energy, a pioneer in extracting natural gas from oil shale rocks, took a wild ride Tuesday amid reports that he was preparing for a bankruptcy. The trade stopped for more than three hours in the morning. When buying and selling resumed, the circuit breakers quickly interrupted trading again. The company's shares closed just below $ 24 for a loss of about 66 percent for the day.
