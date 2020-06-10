"Listen carefully,quot; Birdville ISD considers abolishing Confederate school issues – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Birdville ISD is "evaluating the effects of possible changes,quot; to the Confederate themes of Richland High School.

District Board of Trustee President Jack McCarty said they are "listening carefully to our community, and we understand that the Richland High School mascot and related names are impacting many people."

McCarty refers to the Rebel mascot, a rebel flag from Richland that some say resembles the Confederation's first official national flag, often called the Stars and Bars, and even "the school dance team: Dixie Belles "

Along with some students calling for change with an online petition, Fort Worth activist Rev. Kyev Tatum wants the rebellious pet to be renamed.

“Most of the people who see these things are making quick decisions. For them, delaying it is indicative of that community, ”said Tatum. "But the fact that they are considering it now, that's the blessing."